Covid, respiratory crisis: six-year-old child dies. It was positive

Drama linked to Covid in the province of Padua: Francesco Pascettasix-year-old (he would have turned seven on 11 May), who died in the early hours of today, Saturday 30 April, following a severe respiratory crisis which occurred while he was in his home in Conche di Codevigo. The fact took place in the middle of the night, when the parents of little Francesco, who tested positive for the virus last Wednesday after taking a swab in the nearby city Chioggia (Venice), they realized that their little son was unconscious. The desperate call of the father allowed the Suem 118 ambulance to leave the nearby hospital in It’s raining Sacco (Padua) to rush to the scene in a few minutes: once the gravity of the situation understood, the child was taken in red code to the pediatric emergency room of the Padua hospital, where he arrived already dead at 5.50: despite the attempts to save him operated even during the trip, for Francesco Pascetta there was nothing to do. An autopsy and diagnostic examination will be performed on the child’s body to establish the exact cause of death.