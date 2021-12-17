Covid, restaurants still in crisis at Christmas 2021

Italians fear contagion. With the arrival of the new variant Omicron, in fact, not even the Green pass and its enhanced version, the Super Green pass, seem to reassure our compatriots. Who have begun to cancel restaurant reservations close to the Christmas holidays.

The explained Fipe, the Confcommercio Italian Federation of Public Businesses, which brings together catering and entertainment operators, announced that December 25 are expected to 500 thousand fewer customers than expected.

Many restaurants open at Christmas, but cancellations increase due to Covid

And this despite the festive opening of beyond 76 thousand exhibitors, or the 64.1% activities that provide food. Percentage similar to that relating to restaurateurs who see the upcoming holidays positively.

At least they will be spending Christmas away from home 4.4 million of Italians, even if the first cancellations begin to arrive, registered since 4.4% of entrepreneurs. However, the expected cost for dinners will be 266 million euros.

A much lower figure than that recorded in 2019, before the Covid pandemic to worry customers and restaurateurs, and before the measures against the contagion taken by the Conte bis and Draghi governments.

But it’s not just the possibility of contracting the virus that scares Italians. Almost half of the restaurateurs interviewed by Fipe, il 48.1%, foresees a significant impact of the Green Pass on bookings. The 12.4% instead he prefers not to lose his balance.

The month of December alone is worth the 10% of the annual turnover, and for this reason the attention is maximum. In 2019 the collection was 8.8 billions of Euro. In 2021 it should reach solo 7.1 billion of Euro.

A flexion of the 19.4%, which is also affected by the minor presence of tourists foreigners. But not only. This year there are even fewer corporate events, so there have been numerous cancellations.

How much Italians spend for Christmas: the prices of the holiday menu

The positive fact, however, is that Italians are willing to spend more in 2021 than they did in 2019. The average for the party menu goes from 56 euros per person to, on average, 60 euros.

These are the restaurant data collected by Fipe regarding the food and drink cards as regards the price ranges of Christmas lunches and dinners.

13.7% of the restaurants will be held under the 40 EUR .

. 42.7% of restaurants will present accounts between 40 and 60 euros .

. 43.6% of restaurants will have accounts on average more salty.

Most of the exhibitors, 78.8%, chose the a price fixed, with 44.7% also including drinks.

We remind you that to have meals in indoor restaurants and bars it is necessary to show the Super Green pass. Here where it is needed. Restrictions could increase for these regions that risk the yellow zone at Christmas. We told you about the new color zone rules here.