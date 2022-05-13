“Covid, restrictions can be removed from June 15” – Corriere.it

from Adriana Logroscino

Undersecretary Costa: good prospects. The bulletin: another 17 thousand infected, 84 victims

Rome-



June 15 is the next date to wait: it will be the day, the Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa is certain, in which the latest prescriptions will also fall, such as the obligation to wear a mask in some indoor places. And yet, as demonstrated by the declining but always consistent number of infected people, Covid cannot be considered defeated. But we can live with it, experts agree.

In the middle of next month the deadline for the last measures still in force will expire: the obligation to wear an Ffp2 mask to get on buses, trains, planes and ships, to enter theaters, cinemas or sports halls. The same deadline has the vaccination obligation for over-fifties. Costa is sure there will be no other extensions. «After June 15 – Costa said yesterday, speaking live to Radio 24 – I believe there will be the conditions for a new phase: a summer without restrictions. The country and the government have chosen gradualness in tackling the pandemic, in restrictive measures and easing. After two years, citizens have a different responsibility. In fact, many wear masks when they deem it necessary. It’s time to trust them “. In short, in a month it will no longer be time to set obligations and prohibitions.

Certainly it would be useless, according to the scientists, to wait chasing the day of “zero infections”: it is unattainable. Also yesterday, through the daily bulletin, the Ministry of Health communicated 17,155 new cases (lowest number of the week as on every holiday) which keep the positivity rate still high, at 13.5%, and 84 deaths (i.e. 12 more than the 72 of the day before). Even hospitalizations, albeit steadily decreasing, still outline a certain swing in numbers: yesterday the beds occupied for Covid in intensive care units rose by 7, and those in ordinary wards by 80. The absolute numbers (respectively 363 and 8,735) of patients are however well below any alarm threshold. “The goal now – Costa argues – is coexistence with the virus to allow hospitals to move forward, without being subjected to the pressure of the pandemic ».

For the plan to be realized, however, it is necessary that the vaccination campaign, which is now marking time, must resume: there are still three million Italians who have not completed the cycle with the third dose, and the percentage of frail and elderly people who have received the fourth dose remains low.

Looking in perspective, however, a new, updated variant vaccine may be needed for everyone. The president of Aifa, Giorgio Palù, is convinced of this. “The EMA has announced that from September they could be available and probably can be administered.” The virus, in fact, is not disappearing but is changing and “becoming more and more endemic”. The virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco hypothesizes that “in the autumn there will be a wave of 20 million infections”, that is, the virus could come into contact with a third of Italians. “Maybe the mask might be needed again.”

And if this is the (possible) perspective, in retrospect the epidemiologist Cesare Cislaghi has calculated the days of isolation caused by Covid in these two years: over 338 million relating to 16 million people