Covid, restrictions for Christmas and New Year’s trips in Italy and abroad – Corriere.it

All you need to know to plan year-end trips to Italy, to the EU states and to the Covid Free corridors, given the fourth wave of the pandemic and the discovery of the Omicron variant

After the increase in infections and the discovery of the Omicron variant, many countries are adjusting their internal security measures, and increasing restrictions especially for those arriving from abroad.

In view of the Christmas holidays and the end of the year, many citizens have already booked, or are booking, their holidays: in Italy or outside Italy.

Here is the updated guide on what you need to do before leaving and when you arrive in a foreign country based on the notices of the Foreign Ministry and the ordinances of the Ministry of Health (sites that are always good to check before leaving).

In Italy



There are currently no, or are planned, restrictions on travel and movement between regions. Just in case a region were to enter in the red zone, there would be restrictions on travel for everyone

(with the prohibition of travel even in one’s own municipality, without prejudice to the traditional reasons that allow travel: work, health or urgency reasons). At the moment, however, not only are there no regions in the red zone, but not even in the orange zone, and only one region – Friuli Venezia Giulia – in the yellow zone (the others are white).

Entry to Italy is prohibited to those who have been in South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini, Malawi in the last 14 days.

Countries with closed borders

Israel, Japan and Morocco have decided to close the borders to all foreigners. Other states could decide in the coming days to take the same measure based on the advancement of the Omicron variant.

Restrictions on entering Great Britain

Those who have completed the vaccination course (both doses of a two-dose vaccine, one dose only in the case of a single-dose vaccine) for at least 14 days and have not passed through countries categorized as high risk / red list within 10 days prior to arrival in the UK can benefit from simplified entry procedures:

1) book a swab to be carried out in the UK by 2 days after arrival (so-called day 2 test) from a list of authorized distributors;

2) fill in a PLF – passenger locator form (indicating the booking details of the day 2 test swab and declaring that you have completed a course of vaccination against coronavirus in Italy or in other accepted countries);

3) travel with a vaccination certificate (including the European covid green / green pass certification, the NHS app or another attestation with specific characteristics) to be shown, on request, at the border.

For travelers meeting these requirements, a tampon before departure or a period of precautionary isolation after arrival in the UK is not required. Masks have been reintroduced, with the obligation for shops and public transport.

The rules for traveling to France

In France, the green pass issued by the countries of the European Union is recognized.

the obligation to wear masks outside has been abolished, in most of the national territory, except in the case of gatherings and gatherings. Reintroductions of the obligation to wear a mask outside can occur in tourist or particularly busy places.

it is mandatory to show the Covid certificate or health pass (pass sanitaire), to access places of leisure and culture (including museums, cinemas, theaters and show halls), bars, cafes and restaurants (even in the spaces outside the premises).

The health pass is required when boarding long-distance planes, trains and buses, as well as for accessing large-scale medical offices and shopping centers. The obligation to show the health pass applies to those over 12 years old.

