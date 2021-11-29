Covid, restrictions for Christmas and New Year’s trips in Italy and abroad – Corriere.it
All you need to know to plan year-end trips to Italy, to the EU states and to the Covid Free corridors, given the fourth wave of the pandemic and the discovery of the Omicron variant
After the increase in infections and the discovery of the Omicron variant, many countries are adjusting their internal security measures, and increasing restrictions especially for those arriving from abroad.
In view of the Christmas holidays and the end of the year, many citizens have already booked, or are booking, their holidays: in Italy or outside Italy.
Here is the updated guide on what you need to do before leaving and when you arrive in a foreign country based on the notices of the Foreign Ministry and the ordinances of the Ministry of Health (sites that are always good to check before leaving).
In Italy
There are currently no, or are planned, restrictions on travel and movement between regions. Just in case a region were to enter in the red zone, there would be restrictions on travel for everyone
(with the prohibition of travel even in one’s own municipality, without prejudice to the traditional reasons that allow travel: work, health or urgency reasons). At the moment, however, not only are there no regions in the red zone, but not even in the orange zone, and only one region – Friuli Venezia Giulia – in the yellow zone (the others are white).
Entry to Italy is prohibited to those who have been in South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini, Malawi in the last 14 days.
Countries with closed borders
Israel, Japan and Morocco have decided to close the borders to all foreigners. Other states could decide in the coming days to take the same measure based on the advancement of the Omicron variant.
Restrictions on entering Great Britain
Those who have completed the vaccination course (both doses of a two-dose vaccine, one dose only in the case of a single-dose vaccine) for at least 14 days and have not passed through countries categorized as high risk / red list within 10 days prior to arrival in the UK can benefit from simplified entry procedures:
1) book a swab to be carried out in the UK by 2 days after arrival (so-called day 2 test) from a list of authorized distributors;
2) fill in a PLF – passenger locator form (indicating the booking details of the day 2 test swab and declaring that you have completed a course of vaccination against coronavirus in Italy or in other accepted countries);
3) travel with a vaccination certificate (including the European covid green / green pass certification, the NHS app or another attestation with specific characteristics) to be shown, on request, at the border.
For travelers meeting these requirements, a tampon before departure or a period of precautionary isolation after arrival in the UK is not required. Masks have been reintroduced, with the obligation for shops and public transport.
The rules for traveling to France
In France, the green pass issued by the countries of the European Union is recognized.
the obligation to wear masks outside has been abolished, in most of the national territory, except in the case of gatherings and gatherings. Reintroductions of the obligation to wear a mask outside can occur in tourist or particularly busy places.
it is mandatory to show the Covid certificate or health pass (pass sanitaire), to access places of leisure and culture (including museums, cinemas, theaters and show halls), bars, cafes and restaurants (even in the spaces outside the premises).
The health pass is required when boarding long-distance planes, trains and buses, as well as for accessing large-scale medical offices and shopping centers. The obligation to show the health pass applies to those over 12 years old.
The rules for traveling to Austria
From November 22nd and until 12 December 2021 in Austria there is a generalized lockdown, which also affects the unvaccinated population.
To enter Austria you must have:
1) For those arriving in countries considered to be at low risk Covid (including Italy) there is no quarantine obligation, if in possession of: certificate or test, in English or German, certifying negativity to Covid 19. The test (presented directly or through a certificate) must have been carried out within 72 hours prior to entering the country and must be a molecular PCR test.
2) Anyone without this test or certification at the time of entry into Austria must carry out the molecular PCR test within the following 24 hours.
3) From 6 December 2021 the vaccine will be valid for 270 days. A single dose of vaccine is sufficient even if you have contracted a Covid 19 infection for at least 21 days. In this case, the vaccination has a validity of 360 days from administration (until 5 December 2021, starting from 6 December 2021 of 270 days).
The rules for traveling to Germany
To enter Germany you must have:
1) The documentation that proves to be vaccinated, cured or to have tested negative for an antigenic or molecular swab (with very limited exceptions provided for by the legislation). The obligation applies from the age of 12.
2) Persons who have completed the vaccination course for at least 14 days are considered vaccinated (if they have already contracted Covid, a single dose is enough) and cured those asymptomatic and tested positive for a swab no less than 28 days and no more than 6 months before.
3) Those who have not been vaccinated or cured can have an antigenic (rapid) or molecular (PCR) swab performed in the 48 hours preceding entry into Germany (in the case of the antigenic) or in the 72 hours preceding (in the case of the molecular PCR).
In some regions the so-called rule was introduced 2G (vaccinated or cured: details here
), which allows access to closed places only for people who have been vaccinated or cured. Each Land has independently regulated the provisions, giving rise to possible differences between the individual regions.
In territories where the hospitalization rate exceeds the critical threshold, the so-called 2G plus rule may be envisaged, which provides for further restrictions (access to closed places only for vaccinated and recovered persons + presentation of tests / mask obligation).
The rules for Spain
The provisions for entry into Spain vary according to the risk category of the countries of origin, defined weekly by the Spanish government according to the index of registered COVID-19 infections.
The weekly list is published every week on the Farnesina website. Individual Italian regions can also be included in the list of countries at risk.
The rules for Portugal
Anyone taking a flight to Portugal must present upon boarding
1) EU Covid certification showing that the person has completed the vaccination cycle for at least 14 days or that he is cured within 180 days starting from the positive molecular swab;
2) the test with negative result of the molecular test (TAAN) carried out within the 72 hours preceding the time of boarding, or, alternatively, the antigen test (TRAg) with negative results carried out in the 48 hours prior to the time of boarding .
Upon arrival in the continental national territory, the test result may also be requested by the Public Security Police or by the Foreign and Borders Service (SEF).
The certification must be presented by anyone over 12 years old.
1) In Portugal the green pass is compulsory in disco-bars and night clubs;
2) Restaurants are no longer subject to a maximum limit of people per group / table;
3) A digital certificate is not required for access to restaurants, tourist establishments or local accommodation, bingo halls, casinos, group lessons in gyms, spas and thermal centers;
4) the presentation of the green pass (certificate of complete vaccination or recovery or negative test) is mandatory for air or sea travel, visits to retirement homes and hospitals, major cultural, sporting or corporate events, entry to bars and discos.
The use of the mask is mandatory on public transport, in hospitals and retirement homes, in places that host entertainment shows and events, in large surfaces.
The trip must be organized exclusively by agencies and tour operators.
Before returning to Italy, the PLF (Passenger Locator Foprm) must be completed.
In the 48 hours prior to boarding, a quick or antigenic swab must be carried out.
November 29, 2021 (change November 29, 2021 | 16:36)
