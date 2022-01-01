Covid, restrictions in England as a “last resort”. What’s happening in South Africa

Rome, January 1, 2022 – Le restrictions to personal freedom “must be absolutely the last resort“and in 2022 the citizens of the United Kingdom they will have to “live” with the new Coronavirus. This was stated by the British Minister of Health, Sajid Javid, in an intervention published by the ‘Daily Mail’. “Since I assumed this role six months ago, I have become fully aware of the enormous costs of confinement in health, social and economic terms”, continued the minister, warning that the pandemic is “still far from over” and that, in light of the record data on infections, it will be “inevitable to see a high increase” in hospitalizations during the month that has just begun. And the France, on the other hand, to introduce new anti-Covid measures to curb the new wave: from Monday also children, starting from 6 years, will have to wear a mask in public places.

Summary

And on the first day of 2022, theEurope, the current epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic, has exceeded the symbolic threshold of 100 million cases recorded since the discovery of the virus in December 2019, accounting for more than a third of infections worldwide. According to a count by France Press updated at 20.45 today, in the European region (52 countries and territories ranging from the Atlantic coast to Azerbaijan and Russia), 100,074,753 infections were recorded, out of a total of 288,279,803 cases detected in the world since the beginning of the pandemic. With over 4.9 million infections recorded in the past seven days, (59% more than the previous week), the region is currently facing unprecedented levels of contagion. On the other side of the world, meanwhile, while Australia begins 2022 with a record of infections, the United Arab Emirates they prohibit travel abroad to unvaccinated citizens.

The choice not to apply restrictions on Great Britain is taken at a time when hospitals may be forced to make “difficult choices”, such as preventing visits, to limit the spread of Omicron variant of the new coronavirus in the wards. This was stated, reports the ‘Guardian’, the CEO of the National Health Service Confederation, Matthew Taylor. The explosion of infections, Taylor noted, “will test the limits of the National Health Service’s capacity even more than an ordinary winter.” Although severe cases of Covid-19 are limited, the number of hospitalizations in British hospitals has risen to the maximum since last January and the hospital staff absent because infected has almost doubled in a month. According to rumors reported in the British press, in England the obligation could be extended working from home throughout the month of January.

New record of infections in France. Today they registered 219,126 new positive cases at Covid 19. In the last 24 hours the number of deaths was equal to 111 bringing the toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 123,851 deaths. This is what emerges from the data published by Santé Publique France. To cope with the new wave, the country has extended the obligation of the mask on buses and in public places even to children starting from 6 years. This was established by a decree published yesterday in the Official Gazette across the Alps. The measure – report the French sites – will start from Monday 3 January and will concern public transport, places open to the public including restaurants, sports centers and those of worship The decision comes a few days after the reopening of schools after the holidays.

In the past 24 hours, the Germany has registered 23,392 new infections and 184 deaths for Covid-19. According to data from the Robert Koch Institute (Rki), we are witnessing a rise in the iincidence, which settles in 220.3 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. Yesterday the incidence had reached 214.9, a figure well below the 442.9 of a month ago.

L’Australia started 2022 with new Coronavirus peaks due to the rapid extension of an outbreak in the eastern states of the country: both New South Wales and Victoria recorded new daily records in the last 24 hours, respectively of 22,577 and 7,442 infections, according to the CNN. At the same time, there have been four other deaths from the disease in New South Wales, while nine have died in the state of Victoria. The new data bring the total number of victims nationwide since the beginning of the pandemic to over 2,250. Overall, including new cases in Queensland, Tasmania and the Australian Capital Territory, the daily toll sets a new national record of 33,161 infections compared to 32,946 recorded in the previous 24 hours.

There Russia has registered 19,751 new cases of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours (including 847 deaths), down from 20,638 in the previous 24 hours. The Guardian reports it.

The UAE will ban unvaccinated Emirati citizens against Covid-19’s travelling abroad starting from January 10th. This was announced by the authorities of the country, cited by The National newspaper. Furthermore, fully vaccinated Emirati citizens will have to undergo the third booster dose, if suitable, in order to travel abroad, according to reports from the National Authority for Crisis and Emergency Management and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In the Emirates, citizens can receive the Covid-19 booster dose six months after receiving the second dose of the vaccine. Those who are excluded from vaccination for health reasons will not be subject to the new measure, as well as “humanitarian cases and people traveling for medical and therapy reasons”. The new policy on travel abroad is part of the measures decided by the Emirates to limit the spread of Coronavirus, which in recent weeks has seen a sharp increase in infections in the country. In the past 24 hours, they have been detected 2,556 new positives and one death for the pandemic, bringing the total to 764,493 infections with 2,165 deaths since the beginning of the emergency.

In South Africa the peak of the fourth wave of Covid-19, linked to the Omicron variant initially identified in the country, could be passed and the government starts remove restrictions, starting with night curfew. According to a government statement reported by the BBC, although the new variant is highly transmissible, rates of lower hospital admissions compared to previous waves and a marginal increase in deaths and cases and hospitalizations have decreased in almost all regions of the country. Calls for vaccination continue. In the week that ended December 25, 89,781 infections were confirmed, compared to 127,753 in the previous one. Since the start of the pandemic, South Africa has reported around 3.5 million cases of Covid-19 and over 90,000 deaths.