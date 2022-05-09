Covid restrictions Italy, Costa: “Go after June 15, the summer will be free”

Rome, 9 May 2022 – After June 15th what will happen with the Covid restrictions in Italy? It will finally be a summer free from prohibitions and measures? For the third consecutive year we are forced to ask ourselves these questions, which are answered by Undersecretary of Health Andrea It costs.

“The country and the government have chosen gradualness to tackle the pandemic, in restrictive measures and easing, after two years there is a different responsibility on the part of the citizens, in some situations they continue to wear masks, it is time to give confidence to the Italians After June 15, I believe the conditions are in place to reach one summer without restrictions “, confidently announces Costa. Which adds: “Zero contagion it is utopian and unattainable “.

The professor of Virology Giorgio Palù, president of Aifa, takes stock of the vaccines. “We need to have faith in current vaccines, which still protect very well against serious disease, and hope for research to produce updated doses for autumn and increasingly effective drugs. “Vaccination therefore remains fundamental? “Of course, unfortunately the usefulness of the fourth dose is underestimated both in Italy and in other countries such as Germany”, he adds. And will we all do it in the fall? “The EMA recalled that for the entire population it is necessary to focus on vaccines updated to the circulating variants and sub-variants – Palù remarks – as well as looking for a polyvalent vaccine against all coronaviruses in the long term. When the first ones are approved – they will probably be evaluated at September – they can be done “.

