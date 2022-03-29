Covid restrictions, what changes from April 1st and the next steps towards normality

The end of the state of emergency and, in the space of a few weeks, also the stop to green passes and masks: Italy is on its way to return to normality, or rather to coexistence with the virus, which continues to circulate widely. The irreducible no vax (excluding health workers) are no longer left without salary, and in fact there will no longer be quarantines, replaced by self-surveillance. Here is the calendar with the various stages set by the new decree for overcoming the measures to combat the pandemic.

The first of April

After more than two years, Italy will no longer be in a state of Covid emergency, consequently the Technical Scientific Committee and the structure of the Extraordinary Commissioner Francesco Figliuolo will fall: in their place there will be an ad hoc operational unit, “for the completion of the vaccination campaign and for the adoption of other measures to combat the pandemic ”, operational until 31 December.

Green pass

The color system also fades, but monitoring will continue. It will no longer be necessary to have at least the basic green pass to enter public offices, shops, banks, post offices or tobacconists. For indoor dining, at the counter or at the table, you will need the basic pass (that is, those who do not have a valid green pass must swab). Stop to the certificate also on buses and in general on local public transport, where the obligation to wear masks will continue until April 30th.

Stadiums

Furthermore, from 1 April the limit on the capacity in the structures and therefore also in the stadiums lapses – where the basic green pass will be required to access – it will be possible to occupy 100 percent of the seats (the National match at the Barbera stadium in Palermo was played at full capacity with a special exemption granted by the government to the FIGC).

Isolation

Anyone who has come into contact with a positive case at Covid, even if not vaccinated, will no longer have to observe the quarantine. In fact, only those who have contracted the virus will remain in self-isolation (up to a negative swab to be performed after at least seven days, or ten for the unvaccinated), while for the others the self-surveillance regime applies for 10 days: they will be able to go out and go to work but wearing the Ffp2 mask.

School

The rules also change at school: only the positives will go to Dad, if there are more than 4 infections in the classroom, there will still be lessons in the presence but everyone will have to wear the Ffp2 mask for 10 days (the surgical one is usually mandatory). The kids will be able to go back on a trip. And unvaccinated teachers will be able to go to school, but not teach.

First of May

The green pass obligation ends almost everywhere. Until April 30, in fact, for some activities such as canteens, public competitions and interviews in prison, in addition to long-distance transport, it will still be mandatory in the basic version. The strengthened one will remain in effect until April 30 for spas, game rooms, discos, congresses and indoor sporting events. Obligations exceeded from May 1st, in fact. Also via the obligation of masks in indoor places and on means of transport.

June 15

The vaccination obligations for school staff, military personnel, police and public aid officers, local police, employees of the penitentiary administration and in general workers in prisons for adults and minors in general, staff of the National Cybersecurity Agency lapse. These categories have already returned to work since March 25 (the day the decree comes into force) with the basic green pass by making the antigenic swab every two days. The vaccine obligation will remain in force beyond this date only for healthcare personnel and RSA.

June 30th

This is the deadline set for returning to the office in the private sphere. Until that date there will be the possibility of resorting to so-called “agile work” in the private sector without the individual agreement between employer and employee.

December 31st

It is the last deadline on the calendar. Until then, the vaccine obligation for health and RSA personnel will remain in force. And visits by family members and visitors to people hospitalized in hospitals and social welfare residences will be allowed only with the super green pass.

