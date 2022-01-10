Covid, resumption of sporting activity. Change the protocol for competitive sports doctor visits

In group A1, it is necessary to evaluate the athlete in relation to age (athletes under 40 or over 40 years of age), the presence or absence of pathologies identified as cardiovascular risk factors (for example diabetes, hypertension, hypercholesterolemia), vaccination status.

For these athletes it is necessary, in addition to the medical examination carried out by the specialist in Sports Medicine, an in-depth analysis with the following diagnostic tests:

Baseline ECG;

Stress test with continuous electrocardiographic monitoring (also with step-test) until reaching at least 85% of HR max, for athletes under 40 years of age and with a negative history of pathologies identified as cardiovascular risk factors;

or

Maximal incremental ergometric test with electrocardiographic monitoring, for athletes over 40 years of age and / or for athletes with a history of pathologies identified as cardiovascular risk factors.

The aforementioned examinations must be performed:

not before they are 7 days after healing by SARS-CoV-2 ascertained according to the current legislation for athletes under 40, with a negative history of pathologies identified as cardiovascular risk factors and who have received the booster dose, or have completed the primary vaccination course in the previous 120 days, or have recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection in the previous 120 days;

or

not before 14 days have elapsed for athletes over 40, for athletes with a history of diseases identified as cardiovascular risk factors and for athletes who have not received the booster dose, or who have not completed the primary vaccination course in the previous 120 days, or who have not recovered from SARS-CoV infection -2 in the previous 120 days.

Having acquired the eligibility or certification of “Return to activity”, the athlete will be able to gradually resume training and / or activity, under the careful control of the company doctor and / or the health manager of the sports club.

For professional athletes and athletes of national interest and international belonging to group A1, it is necessary to perform a medical examination carried out by the specialist in Sports Medicine, compulsorily integrated with the following diagnostic investigations:

and international belonging to group A1, it is necessary to perform a medical examination carried out by the specialist in Sports Medicine, compulsorily integrated with the following diagnostic investigations: 1. Baseline ECG;

2. Maximal incremental ergometric test with electrocardiographic monitoring;

3. Color Doppler Echocardiogram.

The tests can be performed immediately following the successful recovery from SARS – CoV-2 ascertained according to current legislation.