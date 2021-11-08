Covid, “Retaliation against RSA operators who reported irregularities”

When, concerned about elderly guests and their own safety, they reported the lack of adequate health and safety measures in the residential facilities where they worked, both public and private, they faced retaliation and suffered unfair dismissals and anti-union measures.

Health and social health workers and operators employed in residential facilities for the elderly were silenced by their employers, who instead would have had to face the critical issues reported. That’s what emerged from one new research from Amnesty International who, to conduct the survey, between February and August 2021 spoke with 34 RSA operators serving in residential facilities during the Covid-19 pandemic. One third of the people interviewed reported a climate of fear and retaliation in the workplace. Lawyers reported over ten cases of disciplinary proceedings and dismissals.

We talked about it with Debora Del Pistoia, researcher by Amnesty International Italia. “Many RSAs have found themselves unprepared to manage the pandemic emergency for structural reasons and for institutional choices at various levels that have de-prioritized with respect to the hospital sector who was in serious trouble », he explains. “In many cases that we report in the research, retaliatory measures were adopted in the early stages of the emergency and had an intimidating effect on other possible signalers”.

Could the fear of retaliation have led many RSA operators not to report?

«The picture that we have reconstructed through this latest research and more than a year of monitoring and study of the Rsa sector in Italy is of a climate hostile to the reporting of irregularities in the right of union meeting. Testimonies from workers and operators speak of retaliation and intimidation towards those who denounce, while trade unionists report that they have been threatened to receive complaints for their activity in defense of worthy working conditions in the structures. This framework allows us to say that the cases of disciplinary measures and dismissals reported are only a small part and that many workers have refrained from reporting for fear of being affected ”.

What retaliation did the people they report face?

“In the report we point out some significant cases, in particular explicit disciplinary measures, including suspensions from work, and disciplinary dismissals. There have also been reports of measures indirectly aimed at intimidating, such as expulsion from the relevant department. In two cases, the Court of Milan acknowledged that a provision and a disciplinary dismissal issued against two workers of two facilities in the Milanese area had been illegitimate, underlining how the critical issues were of public interest and aimed at improving health conditions. and safety at work “.

How did you manage to collect these difficult testimonies?

“They have all been collected anonymously. The support of family committees and associations that defend the rights of elderly people, as well as that of some trade unions, was fundamental to find contacts of workers willing to testify. In addition, at the beginning of the research we launched a public call for testimonies, which allowed us to receive many reports of male and female workers, with whom we then conducted in-depth interviews ».