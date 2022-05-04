Covid, Ricciardi: “Bill Gates is right about the risk of dangerous variants and a new pandemic”

Rome, May 4, 2022 – Walter Ricciardi do not underestimate the fears of Bill Gates on the risk of another Covid pandemicconsequence of a more contagious and deadly variant. “I think Bill Gates concerns should be taken into serious consideration because they are based on objective facts “, said the professor of Hygiene at the Catholic University and advisor to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza. Ricciardi, speaking from the United States with the agency Adnkronos Salute, admits that the words of the Microsoft founder are well founded: the worst of the pandemic may not have been seen yet, and the possibility of dangerous variants cannot be ruled out.

Ricciardi was not the only one of the various Covid experts to take a stand, some in favor, but with clarifications, and others against. For example Matteo Bassetti, Director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa maintains a more positive view: “I don’t know what information Bill Gates has in hand, but I personally don’t think the worst is yet to come”. And on the possibility of more contagious variants Bassetti observed “it seems to me that this is already happening. But with respect to the possibility that they are more lethal I do not completely agree, it seems to me a voice a bit of misfortune”.

The virologist Andrea Crisanti instead he thinks that “these things cannot be measured”. According to the director of the Department of Molecular Medicine of the University of Padua, the reflection of the American billionaire philanthropist “emerges from the fact that at this moment we are faced with an evolutionary process of the virus that is somehow driven by the need to find variants that are highly transmissible and at the same time infect vaccinated people. But what we can outline are the contours of this evolutionary process. We are not able to predict the outcome. What Bill Gates says will not necessarily come true, it is not possible to make predictions ” .

“The history of man is full of disasters and critical situations caused by bacterial or viral infections. Many epidemics have always marked and determined it”, and will continue to do so according to the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, lecturer at the State University of Milan. “Let’s not forget that viruses and bacteria have an ecological, evolutionary and natural selection role. In this sense, I believe that preparing for new, future emergencies is a good reminder”, referring to the statements of Bill Gates. Well having urged world leaders to equip themselves to face other health crises, but the 5% probability that the current pandemic may still have to reserve the worst for us, according to Pregliasco “is questionable”. But it remains “that Gates’s is a proper reminder of the importance of learning the lessons of these years”.

The microbiologist counts absolutely against Maria Rita Gismondo: “It is surprising that a similar statement comes from Bill Gates, because he has no sanitary authority to make it”, observed the director of the Laboratory of Clinical Microbiology, Virology and Bio-Emergency Diagnostics at the Sacco hospital in Milan. But he admitted: “In any case, it says something that has its own underlying truthfulness”, namely that “the mutations of the virus are precisely unpredictable”, and then closes the discussion: “we do not need Bill Gates’ invitation to know that it is a priority to equip ourselves for the eventuality of future pandemics. The World Health Organization has already said it, we all say it and what we can hope is that this lesson will not be wasted “.

