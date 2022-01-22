Covid, Ricciardi: Buffers for everyone to get out of the pandemic in 8 days

“In addition to vaccinating everyone, the vast majority of Italians should be swabs and the infected should be isolated. It would be out in 8 days. It is an operation that everyone says is impossible but the Chinese, by chance, test 10 million people. We with 200 thousand could well test 60 million Italians “. This is the hypothesis suggested to the newspaper “La Repubblica” by Walter Ricciardi, public health expert, consultant to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza and full professor of Public Hygiene at the Cattolica in Rome, to get out of the health emergency linked to Covid-19.

Vaccination for over 50s and children

Our country, also thanks to the introduction of measures such as the Green Pass, “has done very well”, underlined Ricciardi. But now, “two things need to be strengthened: vaccination for over 50s and for children. It is necessary to do the administration in schools, like Puglia which in fact has the best percentages ”, he said. But that is not all. Furthermore, it is necessary “to focus on ventilation in schools. It is okay to keep them open, but it must be done safely. If the school is well organized it becomes a safer place than some of those where students spend their time, especially in the most disadvantaged contexts. In general, situations at risk of contagion can be created more easily outside school ”, explained the expert.

What to expect in the coming months

However, there are areas to improve in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. “We don’t have an adequate testing and tracking system. If you want to avoid infections, you need to identify them first. It is like a fire, it must be extinguished when there is a small fire, otherwise it spreads. But we still haven’t figured it out. So we have a viral, economic, social and mental pandemic. We go towards waves that follow one another ”, underlined the professor. But there is some glimmer of improvement compared to the current wave. “It is not yet clear but maybe yes, we are slowly moving towards the end. Let’s hope the wave ends in February, ”Ricciardi predicted. What to expect for the next few months? “We will have, if we do not loosen the measures too much, a decent spring and an excellent summer and therefore a difficult autumn. We will enter a vicious circle if the Regions do not improve the tracking and testing system “. And to permanently curb the Omicron variant, there are two ways. “Either you do mitigation or containment. If you choose the former you are always behind. But a disease like this, with such mortality and contagiousness, you must not chase it, but rather anticipate it, even making unpopular decisions first ”, he then concluded.