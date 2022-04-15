Covid, Ricciardi: Difficult autumn, new dose for everyone

Despite not having reached the pandemic peak in Italy, there is the risk of a new increase in cases, explained the consultant to the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza. “Autumn will be a delicate and difficult time, with favorable conditions for the virus, for which a new dose will be needed for everyone: we hope to have all-inclusive vaccines, and when they arrive, a booster will be recommended for everyone”, he said again.

In our country, Covid-19 has not reached the pandemic peak, but it is possible that the Italian numbers are underestimated and there is a risk of a further increase in cases. Professor Walter Ricciardi, consultant to the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, spoke about it, interviewed by the newspaper “Il Messaggero”. Basically, inviting us not to let our guard down against the virus. “Autumn will be a delicate and difficult time, with conditions favorable to the virus, so a new dose will be needed for everyone: we hope to have all-encompassing vaccines, and when they arrive, a booster will be recommended for everyone,” he said. “It is very likely that the data recommend masks not only indoors but also outdoors in gatherings”, he then hypothesized, with respect to the decision or not to confirm the obligation of personal protective equipment, especially in closed places.

The hypotheses on the fourth enlarged dose

deepening





Covid vaccine, fourth anti-variant dose hypothesis in autumn at over 50s

In the meantime, the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine officially began on April 12 for people who have reached or exceeded 80 years of age, for RSA guests and for patients who are included in the categories at risk and are aged between 60 and 79 years. The fear of experts, however, is that the campaign for the second booster dose, currently only recommended, will not be well attended. And although the Covid pandemic in Italy has reported downward curves in recent weeks, while still maintaining high numbers in terms of cases and deaths, experts are looking forward to next autumn, when the threat of the virus could return to worry. Among the hypotheses being examined, precisely for the autumn season, that of a fourth dose, administered starting from 50 or 60 years of age, based on the new adapted “anti-variant” vaccines currently being tested and which could be subjected to evaluation by the European Medicines Agency (Ema) by the summer. According to Nicola Magrini, director general of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa), currently “it is still to be decided whether we will vaccinate the entire population or only those over 50 or over 60”.