Covid, Ricciardi: ‘Good chance that vaccines protect from Omicron variant’

“The tests continue to diagnose the Omicron variant of the coronavirus”, and therefore “there is a good chance that the vaccines will continue to protect us”. Walter Ricciardi, scientific advisor to the Minister of Health, said this on the broadcast What’s the weather like on Rai3. Ricciardi however calls Omicron “a variant of concern”. According to Speranza’s consultant, “on the plate there are some positive and some negative elements. Among the negatives the great ability to spread” with an “contagiousness even higher than the Delta” and the “numerous variations”. Of “positive” there are the information “coming from the Chief medical officer of South Africa”, according to which “it has no greater gravity” (UPDATES – SPECIAL).

Covid, G7 meeting called on Omicron. WHO: “Don’t close borders” Speaking more generally of the pandemic, Ricciardi added: “We will arrive at a third dose for practically everyone and the emergence of new variants makes it even more urgent. If the hubs will reopen 100% to push on the third doses? General Figliuolo is thinking about these reopening “.

Omicron variant, here are the European countries in which there have been cases According to Ricciardi, moreover, “we need to pay more attention to schools because at the moment they are the weak point”. The advisor to the Minister of Health stressed the need for students to be spaced in the classroom and for the premises to be ventilated. “There are elements of weakness resulting from a lack of investment”. And he hopes that the Regions will equip themselves to “strengthen” also “prevention” in order to avoid Dad.

