Covid, Ricciardi: Green pass? The obligation remains in force until the end of 2022

“The virus will not disappear: a new disease has been added to those we already knew. And it is much more serious than the flu.” This is the thought of Walter Ricciardi, consultant to the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza and professor of hygiene at the university Cattolica in Rome, contained in an interview with the newspaper “La Repubblica”, just on the eve of the entry into force of the Super Green pass obligation to work. Despite the current moment, which sees a marked decline in the Covid curve in our Country, “we must not think that it is all over”, he stressed. “Of course, the results achieved must satisfy us, but the virus continues to circulate and we still need attention: lowering the defenses makes it possible for the epidemic to flash back. L “obligation, at this moment, is functional to avoid this return. There are still 5 million unvaccinated people who keep the number of deaths high. For them the virus remains very fearful”, he added.

Why keep the vaccination obligation and that of the GP

Among the obligations that Ricciardi spoke about, also that relating to the Green pass. According to the professor, “it’s still needed. Together with vaccination it must become one of the two pillars of the new normal. If we take them off, we are at risk, ”he commented. “It would be the third time we make the same mistake, the third year we think it’s all over and then we find ourselves with the curve going up. It must be clear to everyone: the virus circulates and is fearful ”, he warned. “For all this 2022 vaccination obligation and the Green Pass must be maintained. We are still in a passing year. It should be seen what will happen in October to understand if the virus will recur and with what vehemence, so it is essential to have the tools already active that allow us to fight it in the most effective way “, he then reiterated. Stressing how important it is “that politics trust science and make decisions based on evidence. This goes beyond what his advisors are called “, he then explained again, referring to the fact that with the end of the state of emergency, which expires on March 31, the Technical Scientific Committee (Cts ). “It is enough that all the strategies that make us control the virus are kept in place,” said Ricciardi.

The vaccine for the little ones and the booster

Among the topics touched on in the interview, also that relating to the anti-Covid vaccine for children and further doses for adults. According to the expert, “you have to stick to the facts. And the fact is that this is an insidious disease, even in children. Evidence tells us that they must be protected, one in 10 takes Long Covid and there are hundreds of hospitalizations. This is why they must be vaccinated ”, he said. And what about possible recalls in the future? “It is plausible that there is an attenuation of the protection in vaccinated and that it becomes necessary to make recalls on a regular basis. It does not necessarily have to happen annually, we have to wait for the data ”, is Ricciardi’s thesis. “Surely we will have to start with the fragile, but then, in all likelihood, we will all have to do it”. A final mention, then, to the health system of our country. “It needs to be reinforced. We have enormous difficulties in ensuring essential levels of assistance. We need a staff recruitment policy, even if it is precarious ”, he concluded. “It is essential to improve the offer and guarantee access to services by citizens, which at the moment in many areas of the country is precarious”.