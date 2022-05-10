Covid, Ricciardi: “US doctors terrified by 2 new sub-variants of Omicron”

Despite the high number of Covid cases, the situation in Italy (but also in the rest of the world) is clearly improving. Everywhere restrictions are removed: green pass, masks, distance. But there are those who still invite us not to let our guard down.

“I am from the United States where colleagues are terrified because what’s going on in the fight against this coronavirus it is something that has never been seen before: one ability to mutate so rapidly. All viruses have it, but an ‘immune escape’ like this has never been seen. “She said it Walter Ricciardi, president of the Scientific Committee of the Italian Foundation healthy, advisor to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza.

“In the US they are already in very rapid evolution two sub-variants of Omicron who have a capacity of contagiousness enormously superior to the Wu Han strain – highlighted Ricciardi – And this creates problems when we do not fully use the technologies and knowledge of public health, that is a extensive vaccination campaign around the worldthe ability to convince people to overcome their vaccination hesitation, get people to use masks“.

To overcome these challenges, he stressed, “we need a advanced level of scientific knowledgebut also of effectiveness and efficiency of the health organization “.

“In our country – said Ricciardi – we need one great truth operation to maintain the efficiency of the national health service: continue to be proud of what the NHS stands for but stop telling the story that he is the best in the world because what is unfolding after the perfect storm of the

Covid is the perfect storm of the end of the national health service: all political forces agree to keep it but there is an inability to promptly take the necessary measures to make it competitive“.