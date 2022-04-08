Covid, RT decreases and the incidence of cases remains stable in intensive – Healthcare

Incidence and transmissibility index Rt are down this week. The weekly incidence at national level is in fact equal to 776 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (01/04/2022 -07/04/2022) compared to 836 per 100,000 inhabitants last week (25/03/2022 -31/03/2022 ). In the period 16 – 29 March 2022, the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was instead equal to 1.15 (range 1.04 – 1.30), a decrease compared to the previous week (when it had reached the value of 1, 24) and with a range that exceeds the epidemic threshold even in the lower limit. This is evidenced by the weekly monitoring Iss-Ministry of Health.

The ICU employment rate is stable at 4.7% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of April 7) against 4.7% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of March 31). The employment rate in medical areas nationwide rose to 15.5% (data as of April 7) compared to 15.2% (data as of March 31).

The transmissibility index Rt had reached an even lower value on March 25, when it was equal to 1.12. The RT has not dropped below the epidemic threshold of 1 since last March 18, when it was equal to 0.94.