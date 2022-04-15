Covid: Rt drops to 1 from 1.15. Employment of departments above the threshold in 12 regions – Health

Twelve regions this week exceed the alert threshold of 15% in relation to the occupation of beds for Covid patients in medical departments: the highest value is recorded in Umbria with 40.5%. Followed by Calabria with 31.8% and Sicily with 25%. On the other hand, only one Region, Sardinia, exceeds the alert threshold set at 10% as regards the occupation of beds for Covid patients in intensive care: the employment rate is in fact equal to 11.3%. According to what has been learned, the table on decision-making indicators that accompanies the weekly monitoring by Iss-Ministry of Health highlights this

Meanwhile, the transmissibility index Rt falls this week: it is equal to 1 compared to the value of 1.15 of last week. The incidence of Covid-19 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants also falls: from 776 to 717. It emerges from the weekly monitoring by Iss-Ministry of Health.

The intensive care employment rate for Covid patients drops this week to 4.2% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of April 14) compared to 4.7% last week (Ministry of Health daily survey as of April 7). The employment rate in medical areas at the national level instead rises to 15.6% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as of April 14) compared to 15.5% seven days ago (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as of April 7). weekly monitoring Iss-ministry of health.

Only one Region, Abruzzo, this week exceeds the incidence value of 1000 cases of Covid-19 per 100 thousand inhabitants compared to the national average value of 717: the incidence is in fact equal to 1014.6. The highest incidences, after Abruzzo, are recorded in Umbria (920.2) and Veneto (896.4). The lowest incidence is found in the Aosta Valley and is equal to 469.8. According to what has been learned, it emerges from the table on decision-making indicators that accompanies the weekly monitoring by Iss-Ministry of Health.