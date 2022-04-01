Covid, Rt Italia rises to 1.24. The incidence decreased to 836. The employment rate in the intensive Corriere.it also increased

The data of the weekly monitoring Iss-Ministry of Health. Four regions / autonomous provinces are classified as high risk

Declining weekly incidence, but Rt above the threshold of 1. what emerges from the weekly monitoring of the Higher Institute of Health and the Ministry of Health. The weekly incidence of Covid cases nationwide equal to 836 for every 100 thousand inhabitants (between 25 and 31 March 2022), against 848 per 100 thousand inhabitants of the previous week (18-24 March).

In the period 9-22 March 2022, however, the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was equal to 1.24 (range 1.14 – 1.31), an increase compared to the previous week (when it was 1.12) and with a range that exceeds the epidemic threshold.

Employment rates in ordinary and intensive care wards also rose. The employment rate in intensive care at 4.7% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as of March 31) against 4.5% of the previous week (daily survey as of March 24). The employment rate in medical areas nationwide rose to 15.2% (daily survey as of March 31st) against 13.9% seven days ago (daily survey as of March 24th). The medical departments therefore exceed the level of the alert threshold set at 15%.