Covid: rugby, Parma Zebras blocked in a hotel in South Africa – Sport

“We are safe, closed in a bubble, the boys are calm and first of all I want to reassure everyone”. This was said by Michele Dalai, president of Zebre rugby, who is in South Africa, following the team, isolated in the hotel after the restrictions due to the variant. “The Zebras are fine – says Dalai from the hotel in Cape Town – we are closed in a bubble we just went to train and we were outdoors, with masks and all the necessary precautions. Here the situation is very calm at least at see it from the outside. For now we remain in our bubble and wait to return “.

The official status is still missing, but the matches will both be canceled, as well as those of the other Welsh and Irish teams who were in South Africa these days. The staff of the Zebre is in these hours in contact with the Usl of Parma to organize the return, made problematic also by the fact that there are no scheduled flights. The goal at the moment is to understand if players and technicians will have to quarantine or not and if they will have to do it in South Africa or in Italy.