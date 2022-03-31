Covid rules from 1 April: goodbye state of emergency, here’s what changes – Chronicle

L’Italy loosens the grip on the no vax and moves towards a gradual return to normality, even if the trend of infections does not allow us to consider the pandemic as an archived problem. Today, after more than two years, the state of emergency ends proclaimed by the Conte government on January 31, 2020, and extended several times. From tomorrow a series of obligations linked to the Green pass. The provisions on isolation and quarantineas specified in a circular from the Ministry of Health published in the evening.

The god system will disappear colors of the Regions and the technical-scientific committee and the structure of the extraordinary commissioner Francesco Figliuolo will expire: in his place a unit for the completion of the vaccination campaign, led by the Major General of the Army Tommaso Petroni. The latest Covid decree establishes that from 1 April the green certificate will no longer be used to enter shops, public offices, banks and post offices, hotels and b & bs, to go to the hairdresser and tobacconist, to practice outdoor sports or to sit at the outdoor tables of bars and restaurants. The pass obligation expires as early as April 1st on buses and metro, where however you will have to continue wearing the mask Ffp2. Meanwhile, the coronavirus continues to circulate in the country.

From tomorrow, however, the rules for those who come will change in touch with the positives: via the quarantine, self-surveillance for 10 days with the obligation of Ffp2 will be enough, while health workers will have to swab a day for 5 days. Those who contracted the virus will remain in isolation until a negative swab, to be performed after at least 7 days, or 10 for the unvaccinated. And at school only the positives will go to Dad. Masks indoors and Green Pass remain in effect until May 1st. While the vaccination obligation for over 50s until June 15.

Summary

Isolation remains only for those who are positive (7 days for the vaccinated, 10 for the no vax). Close contacts, even unvaccinated, must comply with self-surveillance (FFP2 mask for ten days from the last contact).

To access the workplace, the Green pass (vaccination, negative test or recovery) is enough. Abolished the suspension for those who are not vaccinated, the fine remains.

The decree provides that from tomorrow – first day of the road map – the obligation of the Green pass for outdoor catering services will cease. For indoor bars, restaurants, pubs and pastry shops, the basic green certificate will be required.

The obligation to show the Green pass ends, again from tomorrow, also for bus passengers and in general on local means of transport.

Relaxation also for services and activities. It will no longer be necessary to have at least the basic Covid-19 green certificate to enter public offices, shops, banks, post offices and tobacconists.

The limit to the capacity in the structures, stadiums and sports halls (where the basic Pass is needed) expires and it will be possible to occupy one hundred percent of the seats for the public.

For access to museums, archaeological parks, exhibitions, archives, libraries and other places of culture, it is no longer required to have the reinforced Green pass or the basic one. The use of surgical masks remains mandatory.

There is no longer the structure of the extraordinary commissioner Figliuolo to manage the vaccination campaign, but the unit of Major General Tommaso Petroni.

Last meeting yesterday at the Ministry of Health for the Technical-Scientific Committee, which will be dissolved today with the end of the state of emergency. The color system is also waning, but pandemic monitoring will remain.