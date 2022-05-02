Covid rules: smart working and masks at work, the news

Listen to the audio version of the article

Masks and smart working: a new phase opens up in the workplace. After two years of pandemic and tight use of respiratory tract protections, the obligation to use these devices fell from 1 May, with some exceptions (hospitals and RSA), but in the workplaces of the private sector they will be the company protocols to dictate the line while in public offices the Ffp2 remains recommended for staff in contact with the public and in common areas. From 1 May then the green pass is no longer necessary to access workplaces. And new rules are also arriving for smart working. A change of course while the trend of the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy is confirmed as stable.

Masks recommended in the PA in the common areas

As for the masks, the Ministry of Public Administration, with a circular clarified that from 1 May the use of FFP2 in public offices “is recommended, in particular, for personnel in contact with the public without suitable protective barriers. , for those who are in line at the canteen or in other common areas, for those who share a room with fragile staff, in the elevators and in cases where the spaces cannot exclude crowds “.

In the private security protocol to be updated on May 4th

The situation in the private sector is different: in light of the new crucial framework, the meeting with the social partners scheduled for May 4 will be held, where an update of the latest Protocol on measures to combat Covid in the workplace will be evaluated on April 6. 2021, which provides for the obligation to wear a mask. In essence, it will be decided whether to maintain this protocol or to reformulate it. In any case, at least until the date of the meeting, the Protocol remains in force and consequently the obligation to wear masks remains.

The caution of the social partners

At the moment, an attitude of caution seems to prevail, with CISL and UIL inviting us not to let our guard down by keeping the protections in the workplace and Confesercenti advising associated companies to continue to make employees use the mask. Even the Fida-Confcommercio, pending the decisions of May 4, still considers it “indispensable” to maintain the mask for workers at least until June 15. The Fashion Federation applauds the stop of masks for shop customers, while ANICA judges the extension of the obligation in cinemas as penalizing.

The new rules on smart working

Another front is that of smart working. One of the amendments to the Reopening decree on agile work approved by the Social Affairs Commission in the Chamber provides for the extension until 31 August for the simplified communication of smart working and for the appeal even in the absence of individual agreements for private sector workers. The possibility of continuing with smart working in the simplified mode that characterized the emergency phase, or without the need for individual agreements, for private sector workers is therefore extended by another two months, compared to the date of 30 June indicated in the decree. . On the other hand, the right to smart working for public and private fragile workers and for parents of children with fragility has been extended until 30 June.