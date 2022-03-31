“Covid Rules? We are a hypocritical country “/” Hope takes a degree in medicine “

Professor Matteo Bassettihead of infectious diseases of San Martino di Genova, guest this morning in connection with Mattino5, on Canale 5. Today the State of Emergency expires but from tomorrow there will be no reset of the anti covid measures so much desired by Bassetti himself: “Game over? It seems to me that you don’t want to do it, we are full of rules that are totally anachronistic. You get on the plane and you can’t put your jacket in the overhead bin but you have to hold it in your arms, they measure your temperature in an infection that is 90 percent asymptomatic. then there is a door to enter the stations and one to exit … it takes a reset, we have accumulated decisions that made sense in 2020 but we have kept them all, today we have to simplify the life of the citizen, the new decree made yesterday is confused and with little courage “. So you reiterated the concept: “We today we have an anachronistic system: one leaves the quarantine when he has the negative swab. If Minister Speranza wants to be a doctor (she spoke in any case of isolation of 7 or 10 days ed) get a medical degree, he cannot do two things together “.

Then Bassetti added: “We have to change the paradigm. The tampons that have accompanied us at all times for two years should no longer be done but only when there are important symptoms, they make no sense. The health ministry is anachronistically far from what is happening. With a contagious virus like measles what do you want to do? Everyone gets infected. The zero covid strategy is a total failure, to stop it the only tool is vaccination but in the children there is not, consequently they will be infected. If I have to find my relatives, I’ll put on a mask, I don’t get a swab, let’s leave the swabs to the symptomatic “. On covid patient care: “I fight antibiotics against covid, there are people who heal themselves, and many of my colleagues prescribe them. in the asymptomatic there is nothing, zero, in the mild symptomatic tachipirin and aspirin, the important thing is not to use antibiotics except in a very small serious part, and not even cortisone “.

BASSETTI: “WE HAVE WRONG COMMUNICATION ABOUT THE VACCINE”

Then Bassetti he added, speaking of the vaccine: “We were wrong in terms of communication what the vaccine is for. What does it matter to me if a Triplovakian person has a runny nose? I care that he doesn’t go to the hospital and that he doesn’t die. On this the vaccine and the natural disease protect very long even perhaps beyond 12 months, the vaccine does not have the task of blocking the circulation of the virus but of reducing it. The third dose is needed at least to get to next autumn. How many times can you do the covid? The omicron variant stimulates a lower immune response than the delta, so by producing fewer antibodies you can more easily re-infect. the percentage is around 3/5 per cent but perhaps there is an underestimate “.

Closing on indoor masks that from May 1st will remain only in the classroom: “We are a hypocritical country, we don’t have the courage to make decisions, do you know who has lost the most? The weakest part which is the one that does not vote, our boys. They are politically oriented and not scientifically oriented decisions. There are rules that are old, wrong, they need to be changed “.

