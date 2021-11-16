Covid runs in Europe. In Austria lockdown for no-vax, Germany towards the vaccination obligation – Il Tempo





Luigi Frasca November 16, 2021

The number of Covid-19 infections in Europe is growing and various states decide to impose restrictions and measures again to try to counter its spread, while the push to vaccinate the entire population continues. In Austria, the “lockdown of the unvaccinated”, one of the most drastic measures imposed in Europe, has entered into force. Anyone over the age of 12 who is not immunized or has recently recovered cannot leave the house except for essential activities, such as working, shopping, going to school. The measure is initially valid until 24 November. The police will strengthen patrols to verify compliance with the rules, which if violated will result in fines of up to 1,450 euros. This decision “is a dramatic step: it affects 2 million people”: “The goal of ensuring that those who are not yet vaccinated are immunized is very clear, it is not imposing lockdown measures on vaccinated people”, commented the chancellor. Alexander Schallenberg, at radio Oe1. 65% of the Austrian population is fully vaccinated, as Schallenberg called it “shamefully low”. There is much concern over the pressure on hospitals, with 849.2 new cases registered for every 100,000 residents in seven days.





The situation is far worse than that of neighboring Germany, where rates have reached a new record: 303 new infections per 100,000 residents in seven days. In the meantime, Germany is moving towards compulsory vaccination for some professional categories, such as staff in nursing homes and day centers, within the legal framework outlined by the future “traffic light” coalition. Parliament will vote on this on Thursday. Meanwhile, Berlin has also limited access to restaurants, cinemas, museums and concert halls to people vaccinated or recently recovered from Covid-19, excluding those with only a negative swab result (with the exception of those under the age of 18. ). In Belgium, where infections increased by 39% compared to the previous week (10,081 on average every day), the government expert group recommended tightening measures, including wearing masks indoors for anyone over 9 years of age; obligation to telework when possible; closing of discos; limitations on contact sports. The pressure on intensive care is worrying.





In the Netherlands, Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced on Friday the return of the curfew in clubs, restaurants and shops, recommending teleworking, limiting private meetings and banning demonstrations. Meanwhile, Amsterdam is also thinking of tougher measures only for unvaccinated people. In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned of the risks associated with winter, while government experts have recommended extending the reinforcement doses to other sections of the population. “We have to stay vigilant” and remember that reinforcement is “absolutely crucial,” because vaccine protection weakens over time, he said.



