Covid, Salernitana does not go to Udine: “Verify positivity in the team group”

The Campania players “make themselves available for any type of investigation by the local health authorities”, Udinese will take to the pitch

There Salerno, after ascertaining positive cases within the team group, will not leave for Udine where he should have played today at 18.30. The club announced it in the night. “The US Salernitana 1919, following ascertained positivity in the team group, takes note of the provisions of theASL of Salerno which requested the suspension of the team’s activity and banned their participation in sporting events “.Udinesemeanwhile, he announced that he will be regularly present on the pitch tonight at 18.30 at Dacia Arena.

FIGC COUNCIL AND FOOTBALL LEAGUE DECIDE

At around 11 the Figc Council to talk about the company situation of Salernitana but obviously on the table there is also the question of the match against Udinese. The situation is developing and after the end of the Federal Council the fate of the match will be discussed, at risk for Covid in the Campania ranks. From the Serie A League for now, no announcements are expected on the match which seems to repeat the scenario of Juventus-Napoli in October 2020.

UDINESE: “WE WILL BE IN THE FIELD TONIGHT”

Udinese Calcio will be regularly present on the pitch tonight at 18.30 at the Dacia Arena for the advance of the last round of Serie A, against Salernitana: ANSA learns from qualified sources of the company, which did not want to release official statements. According to what has been learned, since there are no official communications from the League, the team – which is in retreat – will present itself at the stadium, together with the match director and his collaborators, despite the non-departure of the Campania region for the away match, stopped by the ASl after the ascertainment of positive cases at Covid.

ASL SALERNO: “TWO POSITIVE AND ONE SYMPTOMATIC” (here the deepening)

“Two positives plus one symptomatic they had our contact tracing suggest, also on the basis of communications from the Salernitana team doctor that in the previous 48 hours there had been no strict compliance with the procedures of the team group, the suspension of the movements of infected players and close contacts “. Arcangelo Saggese Tozzi says it, Covid manager of the Salerno ASL regarding the stop imposed on Salernitana.

THE SCENERY

On Monday afternoon theASL of Salerno had blocked the transfer of the grenade team to Udine after two players and a staff member tested positive at Covid. In the evening the molecular swabs had confirmed the three cases, but the rest of the team group had tested negative. “The League has confirmed that the game will be played at 18.30. There will be no upheavals, the League’s decision is this, Salernitana will start tomorrow morning – said Pierpaolo Marino, the director of the Udinese technical area – We have always remained focused, we had no news from the League that the situation was so serious as to justify a postponement. 99.9% of the game is played“. On the other hand, during the night the note from Salernitana arrived: no transfer.