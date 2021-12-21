Covid, Salernitana does not go to Udine: “Verify positivity in the team group”

The guests were stopped by the ASL for some Covid positive, while the bianconeri regularly went to the stadium: they go towards the 3-0 at the table

As expected, the Salerno did not take the field to Dacia Arena for the first match of matchday 19 of Serie A. The Campania region remained at home, blocked by the ASL due to some positivity to Covid. At the stadium, on the other hand, theUdinese, who waited, as per regulation, for his opponents. The arrival of Salernitana was formally expected for 45 minutes and then the referee Camplone declared the cancellation of the match. The match should not be postponed to another date: expected 3-0 at the table for the Friulians.

19:15 UDINESE-SALERNITANA OFFICIALLY CANCELED

After waiting for the 45 minutes provided for by the regulation, the referee Casmplone decreed the cancellation of the match between Udinese and Salernitana, given the absence of the Campania region.

18:50 DG SALERNITANA: “IT IS NOT DEPENDED BY US”

“A statement was issued by the ASL specifying that all those who were in contact with the positives had to go to quarantine. This is and this remains. It was not up to us, we wanted to leave. We must all stay in quarantine, players and staff “. This was stated by the general manager of Salernitana Angelo Fabiani regarding the failure of the match against Udinese. “The ASL absolutely prevented us from taking the airliner, we blocked a charter the next morning but we had to repeat the swabs”, he then added to Dazn.

18:40 MARINO: “RIGHT THAT THE LEAGUE HAS NOT POSTPONED THE MATCH”

“The League rightly did not postpone the match, we are obliged to introduce ourselves. I believe the decision not to postpone is correct.” The director of the Udinese technical area Pierpaolo Marino said about the lack of Udinese-Salernitana dispute. The Campania club did not leave for Friuli due to some cases of Covid-19 in the team group. “The League has the duty to ensure that the Serie A championship is held regularly – he added – We have practiced this principle, last year we went to play in Rome with Lazio with seven players with Covid, including the coach. The League has done what is right, then we’ll see what happens. ” According to the Juventus manager, “Salernitana should have taken a charter yesterday and not an airliner – he continued in Dazn – Article 4 of the League’s Covid protocol establishes that travel companies must use a private plane. Asl was to prevent the trip on an airliner, at this point there had been a charter the Salernitana, to whom our solidarity goes because plagued by a thousand problems, could have been here last night “.

18:30 NOTHING SALERNITANA, THE GAME DOES NOT START

Salernitana did not take the field at the Dacia Arena for the match against Udinese and now the referee Camplone, who whistled the start of the match punctually at 18.30 from the locker room tunnel (where the home players remained), will have to wait for the canons 45 minutes before decreeing the cancellation of the match.

17:30 ARRIVED REFEREES, THE FORMATION OF THE UDINESE

The referee team arrived at the Dacia Arena at 5.25pm, shortly after Udinese announced the official formation: Silvestri; Becao, Nuytinck, Samir; Molina, Arslan, Walace, Makengo, Udogie; Beto, Deulofeu.

15:00 FIGC AND LEGA CALCIO COUNCIL: NOTHING DONE

In Figc Council in which the company situation of Salernitana was discussed on the table also saw the question of the match against Udinese. The situation is in the making, by which I mean Serie A League no communications have arrived on the game which seems to repeat the scenario of Juventus-Napoli in October 2020.

12:28 ASL SALERNO: “TWO POSITIVE AND ONE SYMPTOMATIC” (here the deepening)

“Two positives plus one symptomatic they had our contact tracing suggest, also on the basis of communications from the Salernitana team doctor that in the previous 48 hours there had been no strict compliance with the procedures of the team group, the suspension of the movements of infected players and close contacts “. Arcangelo Saggese Tozzi says it, Covid manager of the Salerno ASL regarding the stop imposed on Salernitana.

11:28 UDINESE: “WE WILL BE IN THE FIELD TONIGHT”

Udinese Calcio will be regularly present on the pitch tonight at 18.30 at the Dacia Arena for the advance of the last round of Serie A, against Salernitana: ANSA learns from qualified sources of the company, which did not want to release official statements. According to what has been learned, since there are no official communications from the League, the team – which is in retreat – will present itself at the stadium, together with the match director and his collaborators, despite the non-departure of the Campania region for the away match, stopped by the ASl after the ascertainment of positive cases at Covid.

THE SCENERY

On Monday afternoon theASL of Salerno had blocked the transfer of the grenade team to Udine after two players and a staff member tested positive at Covid. In the evening the molecular swabs had confirmed the three cases, but the rest of the team group had tested negative. “The League has confirmed that the game will be played at 18.30. There will be no upheavals, the League’s decision is this, Salernitana will start tomorrow morning – said Pierpaolo Marino, the director of the Udinese technical area – We have always remained focused, we had no news from the League that the situation was so serious as to justify a postponement. 99.9% of the game is played“. On the other hand, during the night the note from Salernitana arrived: no transfer.

GRAVINA: “THE PROTOCOL WORKS, THE ASL IS THE ONLY PROBLEM”

“The protocol is known, it has always worked. We have only one problem: that of the ASL. There we can do little. Today they intervene in a fairly widespread manner”, said the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, in a press conference commenting on the Udinese-Salernitana case. with the failure of the Campania club to leave due to the blocking of the health authority in the face of Covid cases that have emerged. “The problem is that at the level of national legislation there is the autonomy of the individual Regions and of the individual Local Health Authorities to adopt measures that are irrefutable – continued Gravina -. I have only one interlocutor today, Minister Speranza. We are still trying to start a friendly discussion with the health authorities but it is a huge job. A collegial discussion table is desirable “. Finally, a comment on the growing number of cases in Serie A: “There is this explosion of infections that is affecting several players who have taken the second dose. Fortunately, the no vaxes do not have much space here. regression of the pandemic “.