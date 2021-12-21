Covid, Salernitana does not go to Udine: “Verify positivity in the team group”

During the night, the note from the grenade club, which “makes itself available for any type of assessment by the local health authorities”

There Salerno, after ascertaining positive cases within the team group, he will not leave for Udine where he should have played today at 18.30. The club announced it in the night. “The US Salernitana 1919, following ascertained positivity in the team group – it is stated – takes note of the provisions of the Salerno ASL which requested the suspension of the team’s activity and prohibited its participation in sporting events”. “The club has communicated these provisions to Lega Serie A and is available for any type of assessment by the local health authorities”.

On Monday afternoon theASL of Salerno had blocked the transfer of the grenade team to Udine after two players and a staff member tested positive at Covid. In the evening, the molecular swabs had confirmed the three cases, but the rest of the team group tested negative. “The League has confirmed that we will play tomorrow at 18.30. There will be no upheavals, the League’s decision is this, Salernitana will start tomorrow morning – said Pierpaolo Marino, the director of the Udinese technical area – We are always remained concentrated, we had no news from the league that the situation was so serious as to justify a postponement. 99.9% of the game is played “. During the night the note from Salernitana arrived: no transfer.