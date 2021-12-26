Covid, sample tests at the borders. Positives in isolation at their own expense. Army for students

Sample tests for those entering the national territory and in the event of a positive result, ten-day fiduciary isolation charged to the traveler who is arriving in Italy.

This is the main novelty of the decree of “Extension of the national state of emergency and further measures to contain the spread of the epidemic from COVID-19», Approved on 23 December by the Council of Ministers and published in the Official Gazette.

«For the purpose of containing the spread of the virus SARS-CoV-2 – the text reads – the Offices of maritime, air and border health and health assistance to seafaring personnel of the Ministry of Health carry out, even on a sample basis, at the airports, sea and land, antigenic or molecular tests of travelers who they enter the national territory “. In the event of a positive result in the molecular or antigenic test, “the traveler is subjected to the measure of fiduciary isolation for a period of ten days, where necessary at the ‘Covid Hotel‘», The decree still reads.

Furthermore, establishes the decree published in the Gazzetta, the military support to make a superscreening upon the return of the students in schools.

To ensure the identification and tracing of positive cases in schools of all levels for the school year 2021-2022, “the Ministry of Defense ensures support to regions and autonomous provinces in carrying out the activities of administering tests for the search for SARS-CoV-2 and related analysis and reporting through the military laboratories of the molecular diagnostics network located throughout the country “, provides the Decree.

The decree also confirms that from 10 January and “until the end of the state of emergency”, the obligation of reinforced green pass to access museums and places of culture, gyms, swimming pools and team sports, wellness centers, spas, theme and amusement parks, cultural, recreational and social centers, bingo halls, betting, casinos.

The decree also allocates 6 million euros to “ensure the strengthening of strategic infrastructures to meet the needs related to the epidemic from COVID-19 and ensure a capacity for any future health emergencies “. The infrastructures will also serve “to allow the storage and conservation of vaccine doses for national needs”.

Finally, the emergency commissioner establishes the legislative decree published in the Gazzetta Covid will provide “for the supply of FFP2 or FFP3 type masks to educational, school and university institutions”.

Italian business