Covid: Sarah Palin at exclusive vaccine-free NYC restaurant – North America

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, 25 JAN – A few days before testing positive for Covid, former Alaska governor Sarah Palin dined in an exclusive restaurant in New York, despite not being vaccinated. The laws of the Big Apple, on the other hand, require you to show proof of vaccination to eat indoors, and the metropolis government said Palin “should follow the rules like everyone else.”



The former US vice presidential candidate tested positive on Monday (delaying her libel trial against the New York Times) and was spotted having dinner at Elio’s restaurant on the Upper East Side on Saturday. The manager of the restaurant, Luca Guaitolini, tried to dampen the controversy: “We are taking this isolated incident very seriously, an unfortunate oversight. Elio’s adheres to and believes in the vaccine obligation and what it does to protect restaurant staff and customers. “, he has declared. Guaitolini said she wasn’t working on Saturday, and explained that they are trying to get to the bottom of the matter.



Elio’s, opened in 1981 between East 84th and Second Avenue, has stars such as Tom Hanks and Mick Jagger among its customers. (HANDLE).

