Covid scares Italian football: not only Juve-Napoli at risk of postponement. Local health authorities await new tampons | First page

Covid-19 scares Italian football. They have risen to 50 infections only among players and the situation is worsening, reason why the postponement of some matches or even the next matchday of Serie A cannot be ruled out. At the moment it is only a hypothesis, but it is clear that the situation must be monitored. Today we decide on the transfer of the Italian Super Cup scheduled for January 12th between Inter, who won the championship, and Juventus who won the Italian Cup last season. The problem – not a small one – is finding a free date in which to play the match, an obstacle that would also arise in the event of a postponement of the first day of A of 2022, scheduled for January 6th. JUVE-NAPLES – Everything is in the making. According to what Lto Print the ASL are paying maximum attention to the evolution of the curve and in particular the ASL of Naples awaits the outcome of new buffers, while also in Turin attention has risen. This is also because at Juve, after Chiellini’s contagion, which is added to those of Arthur and Pinsoglio, there is the risk of an outbreak: in addition to the three cases among the big names, Israel was also positive yesterday, who would have been called by Allegri in the first team. The 21-year-old Uruguayan goalkeeper is part of the Juve Under 23 outbreak, where there are 11 other positives. In the Azzurri home they risk missing the Turin challenge for Covid Lozano and Elmas, waiting to understand the situation of Petagna and Malcuit, in isolation because they came into contact with positive people.