Covid school and the end of the state of emergency, from infections to masks: rules

Covid today in Italy and schools, the measures starting from 1 April, after the end of the state of emergency. The general safety rules, the management of positive cases, integrated digital teaching: the decree law with the urgent provisions for overcoming the measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus epidemic was published in the Official Gazette. What happens?

As the Ministry of Education reminds us, in all institutions of the education, school and training system there remains theobligation to use surgical masks (or of greater protective efficacy), except for children up to six years of age and for people with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of masks. The mask must also be worn on means of transport and on school means of transport (type Ffp2 until 30 April 2022). The mask should not be worn during sports activities; it is recommended to respect the interpersonal safety distance of at least one meter, unless the structural-logistic conditions of the buildings do not allow it.

In any case, the prohibition to access or remain in school premises remains valid if you are positive for Covid or if you have respiratory symptoms and a body temperature above 37.5°. It will be possible to carry out educational outings and educational trips, including participation in sporting events. Until April 30th, it will be possible to access educational institutions only by showing the so-called ‘basic’ green pass (vaccination, recovery or test).

About the management of positive cases. In the preschools and early childhood education services: in the presence of at least four cases of positivity among the pupils in the same section / class group, the activities continue in the presence and for teachers and educators, as well as for girls and boys over six years of age, the use of the Ffp2 masks for ten days from the last contact with the positive subject. If symptoms appear, an antigen test (rapid or self-administered) or a molecular test is mandatory. If you are still symptomatic, the test should be repeated on the fifth day following the date of the last contact. In this case the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

At primary, lower secondary, upper secondary and vocational education and training systems: in the presence of at least four cases of positivity among pupils and pupils, the activities continue in the presence and for teachers and students over six years of age, the use of the Ffp2 masks is foreseen for ten days from the last contact with the positive subject. If symptoms appear, an antigen test (rapid or self-administered) or a molecular test is mandatory. If you are still symptomatic, the test should be repeated on the fifth day following the date of the last contact. In this case the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

About the integrated digital teaching, pupils and pupils of primary, lower secondary and upper secondary schools and of the vocational education and training system, in isolation due to Covid infection, can follow the school activity in the integrated digital teaching mode at the request of families or the adult pupil accompanied by specific medical certification attesting to the pupil’s health conditions. Readmission to class is subject to the sole demonstration of having carried out a rapid or molecular antigen test with negative result.

The vaccination obligation for all school staff remains until 15 June. According to the published decree, vaccination is an essential requirement for carrying out educational activities in contact with pupils. If the vaccination has not been carried out or the vaccination request has not been submitted in the manner established within the current vaccination campaign, the teaching and educational staff will be invited to produce, within 5 days, the documentation proving “the vaccination has been carried out. or the certification relating to the omission or postponement of the same, or the presentation of the vaccination request to be carried out within a period not exceeding twenty days from the receipt of the invitation, or in any case the non-existence of the conditions for the vaccination obligation ” .

In case of non-presentation of the documentation and non-compliance with the vaccination obligation, the non-compliant teaching and educational staff will be used in support activities for the school institution. He will not, therefore, go to class.

With regard to emergency resources, with the decree published last March 21, 30 million have been provided to be allocated to schools to continue with the purchase of masks and hygiene material, consumables related to the emergency.

The staff for the emergency is extended, according to the law decree published on March 21, 2022, until the end of the lessons, or no later than June 15, 2022, except for state kindergartens in which the deadline is extended until and no later than 30 June 2022.