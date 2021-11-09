World

Covid, self-acquittal from the technocrat but no convincing answer

Photo of James Reno James Reno9 hours ago
0 17 3 minutes read

Covid, self-acquittal from the technocrat but no convincing answer

Miozzo, Cacciari, Bencivenga, Agamben (from left)

Dr Miozzo, who can be seen from the curriculum, has considerable experience as an organizer, coordinator, manager, in many high-level positions (it would seem almost from just graduating) he unleashed the obvious defense, for every work of the government and for every position taken by the CTS, to which you Director mentioned: not having performed the autopsies immediately; the purchase of wheelchair benches; the confused history of masks, which Angelo Borrelli defined as useless. The misunderstanding, of psychological origin, between the possible fault made to pay to Borrelli and an unknown one, by Miozzo.

1) A question: "Was it a mistake not to have performed autopsies?" Miozzo should have admitted "Absolutely yes! Sensational, unjustified, very harmful! And thank goodness someone else thought to get busy immediately! " Instead he replies scandalized: "This is utter nonsense! Everyone knows that it is a norm of forensic medicine. On a dead person from transmissible infection, autopiases are not performed, so as not to be infected!"

These words, with all evidence, were written when the current means to defend oneself safely from infections did not exist! From the circular of the Ministry of Health number 15280 of 2 May 2020 ("For the entire period of the emergency phase, autopsies should not be carried out"), which constitute a timid and ambiguous statement-recommendation, indefensible in our days, highly harmful to the research of the deadly effects of the virus, stigmatized and condemned for its absurdity. This is the absurd reason for obeying the said / unspoken prohibition to carry out autopsies! Miozzo's statement is scandalously serious, even made the day before yesterday (6/11/21)!

The autopsies had to be performed as soon as possible, carried out, obviously, as so many exemplary doctors have done, with the necessary and obvious precautions, of hindsight!

Recalling Miozzo's other significant statement: "We have always done what governments have asked of us" (congratulations to the technocrats), one is forced to conclude that the derided philosophers of hindsight are our salvation because, due to fatigue and / or exhaustion, here we are even facing technocrats without even hindsight. But that, Miozzo does not yet know the Procedure for Performing Diagnostic Findings in Patients Deceased with SARS-CoV-2 ISS Causes of Death COVID-19 Working Group, published in March 2020?

This procedure is even useless for those who, as already mentioned, in hindsight, he knew how to defend himself against infections and, fortunately for us, he wasted no time in discovering the devastating effects of Covid.

(Continued)

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno9 hours ago
0 17 3 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“Stock up on food and stay home.” And Beijing halves its flights

1 week ago

Covid, Australia reopens its borders after more than 600 days

1 week ago

Austria, from tomorrow lockdown for the unvaccinated. That’s why in Italy (for now) it is excluded

2 days ago

Australia: found Cleo Smith, the 4-year-old girl who disappeared from a campsite

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button