Covid, self-acquittal from the technocrat but no convincing answer

Dear Director, I listened with interest to your excellent video interview with Agostino Miozzo, coordinator of the CTS since February 2020 and now resigned by his choice. Great for questions, bad for answers. Video interview published with the right title: "Dear philosophers, before talking about Covid-19 and talking nonsense, get your hands dirty ".

Spot on and faithful to the gist of all the answers received to questions kindly asked on crucial points in which many have seen more or less serious errors and some unquestionably very serious, with normal hindsight before, not to mention that of the later, to magnified tragedy .

I am not a philosopher and it would not be up to me to defend philosophers like Ermanno Bencivenga, Full Professor of Philosophy at the University of California, famous logician with important contributions to the philosophy of language, moral philosophy and the history of philosophy, also specialist in philosophy of science or philosophers with mayoral experience such as Massimo Hunt, that the more days pass the more I would like as President of the Republic, or how Agamben and many others, up to young people like Diego Fusaro. None of them have been tender and they are not, towards skids not corrected even with hindsight.

Dr Miozzo, who can be seen from the curriculum, has considerable experience as an organizer, coordinator, manager, in many high-level positions (it would seem almost from just graduating) he unleashed the obvious defense, for every work of the government and for every position taken by the CTS, to which you Director mentioned: not having performed the autopsies immediately; the purchase of wheelchair benches; the confused history of masks, which Angelo Borrelli defined as useless. The misunderstanding, of psychological origin, between the possible fault made to pay to Borrelli and an unknown one, by Miozzo.

1) A question: "Was it a mistake not to have performed autopsies?" Miozzo should have admitted "Absolutely yes! Sensational, unjustified, very harmful! And thank goodness someone else thought to get busy immediately! " Instead he replies scandalized: "This is utter nonsense! Everyone knows that it is a norm of forensic medicine. On a dead person from transmissible infection, autopiases are not performed, so as not to be infected!"

These words, with all evidence, were written when the current means to defend oneself safely from infections did not exist! From the circular of the Ministry of Health number 15280 of 2 May 2020 ("For the entire period of the emergency phase, autopsies should not be carried out"), which constitute a timid and ambiguous statement-recommendation, indefensible in our days, highly harmful to the research of the deadly effects of the virus, stigmatized and condemned for its absurdity. This is the absurd reason for obeying the said / unspoken prohibition to carry out autopsies! Miozzo's statement is scandalously serious, even made the day before yesterday (6/11/21)!

The autopsies had to be performed as soon as possible, carried out, obviously, as so many exemplary doctors have done, with the necessary and obvious precautions, of hindsight!

Recalling Miozzo's other significant statement: "We have always done what governments have asked of us" (congratulations to the technocrats), one is forced to conclude that the derided philosophers of hindsight are our salvation because, due to fatigue and / or exhaustion, here we are even facing technocrats without even hindsight. But that, Miozzo does not yet know the Procedure for Performing Diagnostic Findings in Patients Deceased with SARS-CoV-2 ISS Causes of Death COVID-19 Working Group, published in March 2020?

This procedure is even useless for those who, as already mentioned, in hindsight, he knew how to defend himself against infections and, fortunately for us, he wasted no time in discovering the devastating effects of Covid.

(Continued)