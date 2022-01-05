Covid, Serie A halved: 4 games are missing, including Bologna-Inter. The ASL of Naples quarantines three players, but they are already in Turin

At least four matches jump, endless controversies and the classic Italian paradox, with obligation quarantine arranged by the ASL for three Napoli players who have already left for Turin together with the team. Covid and the Omicron variant burst into force in the top flight of Italian football, declining the calendar and teams involved in the first two rounds of the championship of 2022, which should be played between 6 and 9 January. The conditional is a must for a very clear reason: in the chaos, an extraordinary Council of the League is underway A league, convened in conference call, to assess the evolution of the situation on the championship in light of the emergency.

“IN BOLOGNA THERE ARE NO CONDITIONS TO PLAY” – The last match of the Epiphany to skip was Bologna v Inter, which was scheduled for tomorrow at 12.30 at the Dall’Ara stadium. In the rossoblu team there is a mini outbreak, with 8 positive players at Covid and in isolation. For this reason, the Ausl of the Emilian capital has decided to block everything. The director Bordon, as reported by the online edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport, made it known that “the public health department is about to issue a measure in which it will be written that there are no conditions for to play“.

THE PARADOX NAPLES: FOOTBALLERS ALREADY TRAVELING IN THE QUARANTINE – What happened to is paradoxical Naples: the Azzurri players Zielinski, Lobotka And Rrhamani, who are among those called up for tomorrow night’s match against Juventus, are among the 7 members of the team group for which the Asl Napoli 2 Nord has ordered the quarantine as close contacts of a positive al COVID-19. The three blues are negative, but although vaccinated they did not undergo the booster dose (third dose) and their second dose vaccination took place more than 120 days ago. According to the circular of Ministry of Health of 30 December 2021, for these cases, if you have contact with a positive, a quarantine period must be observed. The Azzurri placed under the quarantine regime have in any case left for Turin and recently landed with the plane coming from Naples like the rest of the team. Juventus-Naples, moreover, at the moment it has not been postponed. The ASL Napoli 1 in the day concluded theepidemiological investigation carried out in the team and encountered a outbreak which, however, did not preclude the green light for the trip to Turin.

UDINESE BLOCKED BY ASL – Who will not take the field, however, is Udinese, who should have played tomorrow night in Florence against Fiorentina. It was learned from an official note from the Juventus club: “Udinese Calcio announces that, following the Covid-19 positivity found in the team group, theCentral Friuli University Health Authority has arranged for the team group, without prejudice to themandatory fiduciary isolation for positive subjects, quarantine or self-surveillance from 5 to 9 January 2022 based on their respective vaccinations “. This being the case, therefore, the bianconeri should also miss the home match on 9 January against Atalanta. “The prohibition of exercise contact team sports, from 5 January to 9 January 2022. The measures – the company statement reads again – were adopted following the results of the new molecular tests carried out this morning on the entire team group which highlighted the positivity of others two footballers in addition to seven plus two previously positive and isolated staff members. Udinese Calcio – concluded the club – acknowledging the provisions of the health authority, forwarded to the Serie A League formal request to postpone the matches scheduled for tomorrow against Fiorentina and Sunday againstAtalanta“.

FOCOLAIO TURIN. AND THE SALERNITANA DOESN’T PRESENT – Situation identical to that experienced by Turin: the grenade club has confirmed that the home quarantine has been imposed on the entire team group. “From the analysis of the molecular swabs carried out today it emerged a further positivity to the COVID-19. The Company promptly notified the competent ASL which imposed 5 days of home quarantine for the entire team group “. Skip tomorrow’s away match in Bergamo, to play against Atalanta, and the home match against Fiorentina. Among the races that will not be held tomorrow there will also be Salerno-Venice: the hosts, in fact, do not have soccer players available and they won’t show up at the stadium Arechi. In the squad of grenades there are 9 footballers currently positive at Covid-19, to which two managers are added. Approximately 20 in total the members placed in isolation by ASL Salerno as close contacts of positive cases. Yesterday, the US Salernitana 1919 had forwarded a communication to the Lega Serie A in order to ask for the postponement of the match scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday 6 January, at 18.30, postponement not granted.