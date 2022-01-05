COVID SERIE A LIVE – Extraordinary Council in progress

23:55 The FIGC announced in a press release the postponement of the matches scheduled for next Sunday of the Under 17 and Under 18 championships: “With reference to the current epidemiological emergency situation from Covid-19, taking into account the increase in the number of infections in the of youth, in view of the resumption of activities after the break for the holidays, in order to ensure the protection of the health of all members involved in the National Youth Championships, we inform you that the round scheduled for 09 January 2022 of the National Under 18 Professionals (14th match day) and of the National Under 17 Championship Serie A and B (01st return day) is rescheduled as specified below:

Under 18 Professionals (14th match day) 30 January 2022 instead of 09 January 2022

Under 17 Serie A and B (1st matchday) 13 February 2022 instead of 09 January 2022 ».

11:08 pm Milan, Genoa’s opponent in the Italian Cup next Thursday, is known “that, following the checks carried out on the team group, three players tested positive for COVID-19″. The Rossoneri club has not disclosed the names of the infected players: according to Sportitalia they are Tomori, Romagnoli and Calabria.

The players are doing well and will follow the quarantine period according to the instructions received from the health authorities. The whole team tomorrow will be subjected to swabs according to Ats provisions.

22:24 The League does not postpone the matchday in Serie A: click here to read the details.

21:55 Sky – Bologna asked the Serie A League to postpone the next two matches against Inter and Cagliari (away match).

21:00 Sky – An extraordinary Lega Council is underway to assess the Covid situation.

7:06 pm Sky – Andriy Shevchenko was negativized and should be regularly on the bench for Sassuolo-Genoa. The Griffin technician overcame Covid in solitary confinement in London.

19:00 Serie A emerges from the earthquake of the interventions of the ASL and the silence of the League. The summary as it stands today: three matches will not be played in tomorrow’s Epiphany round (Atalanta-Turin, Salernitana-Venice, Fiorentina-Udinese). The position of Atalanta and Fiorentina is singular: they will not even play in the round of 9 January as their respective opponents, Udinese and Toro, will have to observe a mandatory quarantine period that will expire on 10 January.

6:51 pm Sky – It’s official: Asu Friuli Centrale orders Udinese to ban team sports. The Friulian club will not play against Fiorentina in Florence or at home, three days later, against Atalanta. “Udinese Calcio, consequently, acknowledging the provisions of the health authority, has sent the Lega Serie A a formal request to postpone the matches scheduled for tomorrow against Fiorentina and Sunday against Atalanta,” writes the club.

17:11 Juventus – The club’s press release: «Arthur carried out the control with a diagnostic test (swab) for Covid-19 with negative results. The player therefore healed and no longer subjected to the isolation regime will join the team tonight at the JTC ».

5:05 pm Sportmediaset – The ASL City of Turin has ordered the mandatory home quarantine for the entire Turin team group for five days from today, as a result of the new positivity to Covid-19 of a footballer who emerged after the swabs carried out this morning. The grenade club will not play in Bergamo against Atalanta and not even against Fiorentina.

17:00 San Martino Hospital – «The Management of the San Martino Polyclinic Hospital communicates, in agreement with the former football player Antonio Cassano, that he has been hospitalized for three days at the Infectious Diseases Clinic directed by Professor Matteo Bassetti. Having entered the hospital through the fast path of assistance response to emergencies, better known as fast track, due to the desaturation found at his home by the attending physician, Cassano was subjected to tests that highlighted a principle of pneumonia. Already vaccinated with two doses (Pfizer), he was treated with Remdesivir which immediately produced evident benefits, as per protocols. The patient’s conditions at 4.45 pm are constantly improving, to the point that it is likely that he will be discharged tomorrow to continue his stay at his home ». Cassano will be discharged tomorrow.

4:42 pm Udineseblog – The hypothesis is that Udinese has canceled the flight to Florence (scheduled for 6 pm), having not yet received communications from the ASL.

4:19 pm Sky – Confirmed, Napoli will fly to Turin in the evening: “The club strictly complies with rules for risk containment”. Still in doubt, however, the Fiorentina-Udinese dispute as the Friulian club has nine positives.

3:43 pm Sky – Antonio Cassano was admitted to the “San Martino” hospital in Genoa due to complications caused by Covid. The former footballer spent the last days of 2021 and this beginning of 2022 in quarantine due to the infection but the deterioration of his health required more checks and specific medical attention. Cassano is not in serious condition having received two doses of the vaccine.

3:31 pm Repubblica – A summit of the Government’s Covid control room convened in the early afternoon: on the table the hypothesis of further restrictions in sport and in the same facilities.

3:31 pm Atalanta, Gasperini at the press conference: “Musso and Palomino positive at Covid, they will not be there against Turin”.

3:25 pm Sky – Even Napoli leaves for Turin, no ASL intervention: Capodichino-Caselle flight at 5 pm. The big match Juventus-Naples is no longer at risk.

3:22 pm Sky – The match Spezia-Hellas Verona will be played. The Gialloblù club, severely hit by Covid absences, is on its way to Liguria where tomorrow (14:30) it will face Spezia without eight players. There are no prohibitions imposed by the territorially competent Venetian ASL.

