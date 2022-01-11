Covid, Serie A players positive for coronavirus

From Atalanta to Verona, many cases affect the championship

The list of players of the 20 Serie A teams currently positive for coronavirus:

The cases of Atalanta: positive 3 players.

The cases of Bologna: complex situation a few hours after the match against Cagliari: Gary Medel, Federico Santander, Emanuel Vignato, Aaron Hickey, Marco Molla, Wisdom Amey, Botond Bartha and Kacper Urbanski are currently positive at Covid. Instead, Nicolas Viola, Nico Dominguez and Sydney Van Hooijdonk were negativized.

The cases of Cagliari: Mazzarri at the moment cannot count on Nahitan Nandez alone, while the new Goldaniga purchase has been negativized. Godin is also positive, but he is now out of the squad.

The cases of Empoli: no cases to report at the moment.

The cases of Fiorentina: 2 players currently positive.

The cases of Genoa: Serpe, coach Shevchenko and a staff member are the current positives.

The cases of Inter: the situation remains calm, with only Alex Cordaz (third goalkeeper) among the positives.

The cases of Juventus: after the negativization of Chiellini, Arthur and Pinsoglio, the positivity of Ramsey emerged, moreover leaving Juve. In addition to Pavel Nedved, the president Andrea Agnelli is also positive and will not be able to follow the Super Cup from the stadium.

The cases of Lazio: no cases of positivity.

The cases of Milan: there are four positives (all players), of which only Tatarusanu has been made known.

The cases of Napoli: quite complex situation: at the moment Kalidou Koulibaly, Hirving Lozano, Kevin Malcuit, Alex Meret, Mario Rui and Piotr Zielinski remain positive. The fifth goalkeeper Boffelli and three staff members must also be included in the list.

The cases of Rome: the situation sees Fuzato and another player positive at the moment.

The cases of Salernitana: picture in slow improvement: the positives have dropped to six (5 players + 1 team member).

The cases of Sampdoria: no positive.

The cases of Sassuolo: positive three players (one is Peluso) and a staff member.

The cases of La Spezia: after the five negativizations of last week, no other cases are reported at the moment.

The cases of Turin: health emergency returned: at the moment three players remain positive (one of whom, Ansaldi, has made his health situation known) and a staff member.

The cases of Udinese: there are 7 positive players (plus one staff member), one of whom discovered positivity only on Monday morning after playing with Atalanta on Sunday.

The cases of Venice: only one player currently positive.

Verona: with Ragusa’s negative buffer, eight positive players remain: in Montipò, Berardi, Çetin, Frabotta, Coppola, Faraoni and Bessa, Sutalo joined just before the match against Salernitana.

