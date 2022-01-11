Covid, Serie A protocol: controversy over the rules desired by the League

In the last round of A too many anomalies. Cairo: “What I saw is not reasonable”. And there is the draft for the sport-government meeting

Elisabetta Esposito

And so, this afternoon, this second day of return will end. Despite it all. A day that initially included postponements and then, between appeals to the TAR and the new Serie A protocol, was completed. But at what price?

We have seen formations without many owners take to the field, tactically and technically reworked, with the presence of very young people who had never even appeared in the first team, but also some clubs that – unmarked at the last minute from the quarantine decided by the ASL – had very little time to prepare for meetings. The protocol of the League – according to which you take the field if you have thirteen negatives, including adults of the Spring, on pain of defeat at the table – continues to create discontent. Yesterday Udinese announced “that they had filed an appeal notice with the Lega Serie A Sports Judge against the regularity of the Udinese-Atalanta championship match”. A match that, as is well known, the bianconeri lost 6-2.

But there is more. The club also announced that “a player who took part in the match against Atalanta” was positive from the molecular tests carried out yesterday morning. And if now new infections emerge among the bianconeri? Then there is the case of Bologna, which net of the positives only met yesterday to prepare for today’s trip to Cagliari. Mihajlovic was, as always, very clear: “Thirteen players? They could have done well 40 years ago. Now, with the 5 changes, to be in compliance we should play 7-a-side football. I just hope that those who opted for postponement until tomorrow did so. in good faith”.

PROTESTS – The president of Turin, Urbano Cairo, also spoke on the subject: “Seeing games that end very slowly because those who lose have no players or have not trained for days is not a good thing. I have said it publicly, the protocol that has after the Lega Council, even quite quickly, in my opinion it can be changed. It did not seem very reasonable. Thinking of being able to play with 13 non-positive ones, drawing on the Primavera up to those born in 2003 even if not professionals means going further. In England they have done much more reasonable things by placing a minimum of players, but taking into account that the injured are not considered, and then going to evaluate individual cases taking into account that young people must be professionals. of the championship and also benefits the show “.

All this will certainly be discussed in the Lega Assembly convened yesterday for Thursday and which sees among the items on the agenda precisely the “Covid emergency: resolutions regarding the management of the pandemic”.

THE APPOINTMENT – The outcome of the meeting between sport and government scheduled for tomorrow in the State-Regions Conference specially convened by the Minister of Regional Affairs Mariastella Gelmini will also be discussed in the same venue. On this front yesterday there was already an important technical table to define guidelines. In the presence of the cabinet heads of the Health and Regional Affairs ministries and the head of the Department for Sport Michele Sciscioli, the representatives of Coni, football, basketball and volleyball, as well as the president of the Federation of sports doctors Maurizio Casasco, reviewed the rules, looking for a way to achieve uniformity of management.

The Undersecretary for Sport, Valentina Vezzali, reiterated the need to put on paper the objective criteria that define the intervention of the ASL: in short, the parameters that can say – also based on the color of the area to which the club belongs – over which positive threshold it is necessary to stop a team. The government does not compromise on this: even if the protocol of the League does not provide for postponements and pushes to reduce the power of the ASL, the last word will continue to belong to them. The management of close contacts was then discussed: the goal is to find consistency between the soft quarantine circular of 18 June 2020 (the one that by placing the “bubbles” allowed teams to train and play even in the event of positivity) and that of the “soft” quarantine of 30 December 2021 (no quarantine even in case of close contact with the third or second dose received in the last 120 days). From the first, the “bubbles” for the team group should be enhanced in case of positive ones, from the second the possibility should emerge for close contacts who do not have to quarantine not to use the FFP2 mask during sporting activity and to take advantage of the changing rooms. Reason why sport pushes everything for the third dose (the Serie A League with a letter urged the clubs just yesterday, also asking for the scheduling of vaccines).

Today the draft of the guidelines developed by the Department for Sport will be shared with the world of sport and a meeting between Gelmini, Minister Speranza and Vezzali is also scheduled.

