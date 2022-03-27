Covid, Shanghai goes into lockdown: all residents will be tested – Foreign

Rome, 27 March 2022 – Shanghaito curb the growing epidemic of Covidit will be partial lockdown from tomorrow. There Omicron variant it is hitting China at levels not seen in the early days of the pandemic. To admit it is the administration of the city itself, the largest in China and the country’s financial center. Shanghai will close the city in two phases to run Covid-19 tests.

Yesterday Shanghai launched a new round of citywide screening using both molecular swabs and antigen tests. On the same day, the Chinese megacity registered 47 new confirmed cases locally transmitted e 2,631 asymptomaticalways transmitted locally.

Authorities said that they will divide Shanghai in two to proceed with the tests using the Huangpu River that crosses the city as a demarcation. The districts east of the river will be closed from tomorrow until April 1st. The remaining areas will be closed and tested between 1 and 5 April. Public transport in these areas will be suspended, the city government said on its official WeChat account, adding that unauthorized vehicles will not be allowed on the roads.

Ieri in Mainland China have been reported 1,217 locally transmitted infections, the National Health Commission announced today in the usual daily bulletin. Of these, 1,071 emerged in Jilin province, 47 in Shanghai, 28 in Liaoning, 16 in Tianjin, 14 in Henan and 10 in Hebei. The body also specified that the imported cases detected in mainland China are a total of 37. Yesterday also saw the reporting of 4,448 asymptomatic, of which 4,333 are locally transmitted. The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China, updated as of March 26 and which includes both local and imported infections, is equal to 143,240. The number of confirmed Covid patients currently in therapy is equal to 27,567, of which 53 are in serious condition. The death toll from the virus since the start of the pandemic is 4,638.

