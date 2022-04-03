COVID: Shanghai tightens lockdown over outbreak; parents fear being separated from their children

Almost 100% of the 25 million inhabitants of Shanghai were confined this Saturday, April 2, due to the worst outbreak of COVID-19 in China in two years, and under very strict conditions that make parents fear being separated from their children.

The economic capital has become in recent days the epicenter of a new wave of infections in China, related to the omicron variant, which began to accelerate in early March.

To avoid a total confinement, which is detrimental to the economy, the municipal authorities first they alternately confined the two halves of the city for a general screening.

The western part of Shanghai (Puxi) was placed on lockdown on Friday, while the east (Pudong) was due to lift its restrictions after four days of lockdown.

On Saturday, the city council finally announced a more or less strict maintenance of the measures in almost all of this part of Shanghai, where the emblematic skyscrapers of the business district are located.

This decision amounts to a de facto lockdown of the largest city in Chinawhere numerous multinationals are established and it represents around 4% of the Asian giant’s GDP, according to analysts.

In the face of the epidemic rebound, several exhibition halls in the metropolis have been transformed in recent days into improvised quarantine centers.

Some parents say they fear being confined if they test positive, and also they are worried about their children, from whom they could be separated, under strict isolation measures.

“My daughter is not even four months old. If she tests positive, she will be quarantined alone”said a resident who did not want to give his full name.

If the parents test positive for COVID and have to be isolated, the city will provide “quick help” to the unattended minors, a municipal official, Zeng Qun, was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency on Saturday.

Children left home alone will be cared for by “temporary guardians” or they will be placed in a place provided for this purpose, explained the person in charge.

