COVID shutdowns in China disrupt supply chains of large companies – El Financiero

China’s lockdowns to contain the spread of COVID have hampered operations at the world’s largest port in Shanghai and stalled activity in major cities, affecting the supply chains of companies from Tesla to Apple.

Monday’s trade data will provide clues as to the extent of the damage. Chinese export growth likely slowed to its weakest pace since June 2020while imports likely contracted for a second month, a sign of weak consumer spending as millions of residents in Shanghai and elsewhere were confined to their homes.

As a manufacturer to the world, the disruptions in China are weighing on the global economy and adding another risk to the inflation outlook. In Shanghai, where most of the population has been under some kind of lockdown for more than five weeks, the government is trying to get production back to normal. Nevertheless, many foreign companies say they cannot resume operations yet.

Early indicators for trading are not promising. South Korea’s exports, a barometer of global demand, grew by double digits in April, but shipments to China fell, suggesting that China’s slowdown is the product of your own COVID restrictions.

China’s inflation data will also be in the spotlight as shortages of food and other goods, also caused by lockdowns, drive up costs. Consumer price growth forecast to acceleratewhile factory-gate inflation likely remained elevated in April.

The main leaders of the Communist Party they promised more stimulus to reach an economic growth target of around 5.5 percent this year. April credit data due out this week will show whether monetary and fiscal support has had the desired effect of stimulating borrowing.

Meanwhile, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang warned about a “complicated and serious” employment situation. He instructed all government departments and regions to prioritize measures aimed at help businesses retain jobs and overcome current difficultiesaccording to a statement issued Saturday night.

Elsewhere, the US may see another high inflation figure, UK gross domestic product data for the first quarter could already signal stalling growth and Mexico’s central bank is likely to raise interest rates again.