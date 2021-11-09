Health

Covid, Singapore will no longer pay for medical care to those who do not get vaccinated by choice

James Reno
In Singapore, those who do not get vaccinated by choice and fall ill with Covid-19 will have to pay their medical bills starting from 8 December. A move that NGO Health Minister Ye Kung described as an “important signal” to push everyone to immunize, in a press conference held by the multi-ministerial task force dealing with Covid-19 of which he is co-chair.

In Singapore, the unvaccinated at this time make up the majority of patients requiring intensive hospital care and contribute disproportionately to the pressure on the state’s health resources. The government currently pays full medical bills for Covid-19 for all Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders, except for those who tested positive immediately after returning from an overseas trip. The new measure applies only to those who choose not to be vaccinated despite being medically fit and who will be admitted to Covid-19 hospitals and treatment facilities starting December 8.

Those who are only partially vaccinated will not be charged for Covid-19 costs until 31 December, in order to allow them to complete the vaccination process. Non-vaccinated people will still be able to take advantage of the normal ways of financing health care, where applicable.

