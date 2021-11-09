Covid, Singapore will no longer pay for medical treatment to No vax by choice

The government has always paid full medical bills for Covid-19 treatment to all Singaporeans, except for those who tested positive immediately after returning from a trip abroad. But in Singapore, the unvaccinated “make up a significant majority of those who need to be admitted to intensive care and they contribute disproportionately to the burden on our health system, ”the health ministry explained in a statement.

Hence the decision to have the No vax pay out of their own pockets for any hospitalization in hospitals and facilities for the treatment of Coronavirus infection. For those who have taken only one dose of the vaccine, time will be given until December 31st, in order to allow to complete the immunization process. Non-vaccinated people will still be able to take advantage of the normal ways of financing health care, where applicable.

Singapore, which is among the nations with the highest immunization coverage rate in the world (with 85% of the population fully vaccinated and 18% have already received the booster) in the last month is struggling with the rise of Covid infections with the risk of a collapse of its health system. The spike in new infections following the easing of some restrictions has prompted the Asian island to take steps to incentivize the rest of the population to get vaccinated and at the same time to further suspend further reopenings scheduled for late last month.