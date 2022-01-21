Covid: slight decline in Gb infections resumes, hospitalizations drop – Last Hour

(ANSA) – LONDON, JAN 20 – The daily cases of Covid in the United Kingdom drop to 107,364, according to data recorded in the last 24 hours on over 1.5 million tampons, with almost a thousand infections less than yesterday and the confirmation of a also decline in the weekly curve after the wave of infections at the beginning of the year fueled by the Omicron variant. The deaths are also decreasing compared to yesterday – from 359 to 330 – but in this case with a trend on a weekly basis still rising, albeit slightly (+ 1.8%).



While the total number of people hospitalized for Covid in British hospitals seems to stabilize on the downside – below 19,000 – there is also an average reduction in the number of absent staff because infected or forced into isolation at home.



As for vaccines, the third booster doses now reach 36.6 million administrations (European record), the second doses exceed 48 million and the first doses 52.2 million (almost 91% of the entire population over 12 years). (HANDLE).

