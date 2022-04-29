Covid, slight decrease in RT but the incidence rises. Intensive care and hospitalizations in the medical area – Healthcare are decreasing

The value of the transmissibility index Rt drops slightly this weekpassing from 0.96 to 0.93 while the incidence of Covid cases per 100 thousand inhabitants rises slightly to 699 from 675. In the period 6-19 April 2022, the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was therefore equal to 0.93 (range 0.90-1.04), substantially stable compared to the previous week. The transmissibility index based on hospitalized cases is below the epidemic threshold and substantially stable compared to the previous week (Rt = 0.93). This is what emerges from the weekly ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring.

ICU employment rate drops to 3.8% compared to 4.2% last week. The employment rate in medical areas nationwide also falls: fixed at 15.6% compared to 15.8% seven days ago.

This week 12 Regions – compared to 13 last year – exceed the 15% alert threshold for the occupation of beds by Covid patients in medical departments. The highest rate in Umbria, with 31.4%. On the other hand, no Region exceeds the alert threshold of 10% for the employment of intensive care. Only Abruzzo instead exceeds the incidence value of 1000 Covid cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, with the value of 1170. The highest incidences also in Molise (949.6) and Basilicata (931.9). According to what has been learned, the table on decision-making indicators attached to the weekly monitoring highlights this.

The percentage of Covid cases detected through contact tracing is stable (13% compared to 12% last week). Even the percentage of cases detected through the onset of symptoms remains stable (40% against 41%), as well as the percentage of cases diagnosed through screening activities (still at 47%).