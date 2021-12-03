Covid: Slovenia and Croatia improve

The new infections in Slovenia and Croatia are decreasing and even if the hospitals remain suffering, the situation in terms of new cases seems less worrying than a few weeks ago.

As Robert Carotta, Slovenia’s national coordinator for Covid beds, told TV Capodistria microphones, “in recent days the number of hospitalizations has stopped growing and a limit level has been reached which will remain so for another two weeks”. The new infections are in fact decreasing: yesterday 2257, more than 3 thousand a week ago. The positivity index is about 32.4% while a few weeks ago it had reached 50%. 15 deaths and 1,101 hospitalized, of which 277 in intensive care. 80% of these serious patients are unvaccinated, while the vaccinated have at least one chronic disease that inhibits the immune system. For the moment, in the neighboring republic, the Omicron variant has not been detected.

The fourth wave is also attenuated in Croatia: there were 5709 positive cases. Less than a week ago, in which there were 6136 new cases. The number of daily deaths, however, unfortunately remains stable (yesterday 68). Experts expect a further decline in the number of infected people and hospitalizations but for the moment the hospital pressure is still high.