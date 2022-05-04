Covid slows down in Sicily: 3,131 infections and hospitalizations in decline but 20 deaths

The Covid curve falls in Sicily, after yesterday’s “peak” where 4000 infections were exceeded in 24 hours. This time the cases are 3131, with a positivity rate that fell from 17.1% yesterday to 13.1%. Twenty deaths.

To make an estimate compared to last week, there was a decrease by half, since seven days ago the infections were 6550, and the positivity rate has also dropped a lot (from 19 to 13% today). Hospitalizations also drop: -17 compared to yesterday and -3 in intensive care, for a total of 803 people in hospital.

In comparison with the other regions, Sicily is in sixth place for infections. The current positives are 116,194 with a decrease of 570 cases. The healed are 4,292 while the 20 victims bring the total deaths to 10,646.

If infections decrease on a regional basis, they increase instead in Palermo which today returns to having the primacy in Sicily. Here are the data province by province: Palermo 1037, Catania 755, Messina 386, Trapani 372, Syracuse 353, Agrigento 325, Ragusa 262, Caltanissetta 202 and Enna 50.

In Italy there are 47,039 new infections from Co vid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 62,071. On the other hand, the victims are 152, one less than yesterday.

There are 1,187,070 people currently positive for Covid, 12,890 fewer in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. In total, 16,633,911 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 164,041. The discharged and healed are 15,282,800, an increase of 60,381 compared to yesterday.

