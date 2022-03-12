Covid, Son: “On March 31, I pass my hand, I did my part”

“On the 31st, however, I want to pass the hand because I have an important position as commander of the Covi and I want to dedicate myself to that. I think I have done my part, I have seen beautiful things and less beautiful things but that’s enough. I am a technician and I want to remain a technician “. Two weeks after the end of the state of emergency, the extraordinary commissioner appointed by the Draghi government (and commander of the Covi), Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, is ready to leave. He announces it himself at Libri Come, in progress at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome.

From one emergency to the next, Figliuolo then spoke of Ukraine: “At Covi – he said – there is a crisis team that is permanent, activated to follow the evolution. Since the beginning of the crisis that resulted in a war of aggression Italy has monitored the situation and the Defense has increased surveillance and surveillance measures. There is continuous dialogue with Lorenzo Guerini (the Minister of Defense, ed) And Giuseppe Cavo Dragone (Chief of Defense Staff, ed) with which we constantly follow the evolution of the situation “.

“At the level of NATO, all the arrangements have been made to put in place the five graduated response plans that go from all over the east to the south east, then from the Baltic countries to Turkey. This puts us in a phase of deterrence. – added the commander – We have increased all our devices and the readiness of our land, air and naval forces. For example, from a military point of view, we have doubled the air surveillance device in Romania and implemented the response measures to the crisis as they arrive through the council of the Atlantic alliance and the supreme commander of NATO. This from the military point of view “.