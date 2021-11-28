Covid, South African variant: first case in Italy identified in Campania – Chronicle

Naples, November 27, 2021 – Il first case of Omicron variant in Italy has been identified in Campania. It is a Campania citizen returning from Mozambique, tested positive for the molecular swab. This was announced byHigher Institute of Health (Iss), while qualified sources of Campania health care underline that the man is paucisymptomatic and that his conditions at the moment do not cause any concern. Relatives have also developed Coronavirus positivity and, therefore, sequencing on their samples have already been scheduled.

Omicon variant, Ecdc: “High to very high risk”

From Mozambique to Milan

The man from Campania, on whom a sequence attributable to the Omicron variant was identified, returned to Italy a few days ago from Mozambique with a plane landed in Milan. Vaccinated with two doses, he is employed by an international company. On landing he was subjected to a swab that was later positive. The genome was then sequenced at the Laboratory of Clinical Microbiology, Virology and Bioemergency Diagnostics of the‘Sacco Hospital in Milan. Already yesterday the Ministry of Health had issued an information note to the regions to strengthen the tracing methods.









All investigations underway

The sample is in the phase of further confirmation to have the definitive assignment of the lineage for this VOC is B.1.1.529, namely the South African variant of the virus. The ability to quickly identify the new sequence and to immediately start contact tracing activities (contact tracking) was obtained thanks to the presence of alerts on the Icogen platform who immediately recognized the presence of some key mutations demonstrating the efficiency of the Italian sequencing network.

De Luca: “Maximum prudence”

The governor of Campania, Vincenzo De Luca, having learned the news of the positive citizen for the Omicron variant, had underlined: “Taking into account the news of these days, all the precautionary measures have been promptly adopted”. “Even this episode – he added – invites us once again to complete the vaccination cycle and to have behaviors inspired by the utmost prudence, starting with the use of the mask which in Campania – it is right to remember – has always been mandatory in places closed and outdoors where spacing is not guaranteed maximum control by the police and the municipal police, including sanctions, against those who do not comply with the order “









