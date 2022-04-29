Covid: South Korea removes the obligation on the mask from Monday – Last Hour

(ANSA) – BEIJING, APRIL 29 – South Korea has decided to remove the obligation to wear masks outdoors from Monday 2 May, despite the fact that Covid-19 continues to circulate with 50,000 cases daily, especially of the Omicron variant: The announcement, made by Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, includes some exceptions such as in cases of gatherings with 50 or more people and the use of multipurpose facilities.



The decision came after Seoul lifted most restrictions on anti-contagion social distancing last week, including limits on gatherings and a curfew of working hours, as part of efforts to return to normal in the midst of a downward trend of infections.



“Although there were fears, we decided not to overlook people’s discomfort and frustration as they couldn’t take off their masks even when they were taking a walk alone or on a family trip,” Kim said in a pandemic briefing. . “Considering the situation, which has been on a downward trend for six straight weeks, we have decided to continue loosening the rules,” added the premier.



The obligation to wear a mask was in force since October 2020, also leading to penalties in case of violation: Kim, reported Yonhap, also relied on the collaboration and common sense of citizens, recommending the use of the mask when it is It is difficult for people to keep a distance of one meter from each other, during meetings and in circumstances that could lead to the production of many droplets of saliva, such as shouting and singing.



The presidential transition team, which is handling the handover between outgoing president Moon Jae-in and elected president Yoon Suk-yeol, who will take office on May 10, expressed regret over the lifting of the ban, arguing that it retains the move. “premature”. (HANDLE).

