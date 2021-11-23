Covid, Spahn: the Germans “vaccinated, healed or dead at the end of winter”

These are the words of the German Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, in a dramatic appeal to citizens to get vaccinated “urgently” against Covid-19, even in the face of the explosion of new coronavirus cases that have emerged in recent weeks. Meanwhile, the Robert Koch Institut (Rki) has signaled the danger of a possible fifth wave in the country, if contacts between people are not reduced and if the internal vaccination campaign does not take off

“Almost all German citizens, at the end of winter, will be vaccinated, cured or dead”. This was stated by the Minister of Health of Germany, Jens Spahn, at a press conference in Berlin, addressing a dramatic appeal to citizens to vaccinate “urgently” against Covid-19, even in the face of the explosion of new cases of coronavirus that have emerged in the recent weeks. In fact, unvaccinated people will be able to contract Covid more easily, Spahn explained. “This is very likely with the Delta variant,” he added.

Covid Germany, squeeze on the unvaccinated: the new rules The health situation in Germany, therefore, worries the government. Angela Merkel, in these hours, said that the current anti-Covid measures in the country “are not enough” to face the gravity of the pandemic. “We have a situation that will surpass everything we have had so far,” he added. And, again according to the Chancellor, even the regulation that excludes the unvaccinated from a part of public life will not be enough. The vaccine for children

To combat the virus, among other things, 2.4 million doses of the Biontech-Pfizer vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11 will be available in Germany from 20 December. Spahn always announced this, explaining that the EMA authorization for this age group, for which a different dosage is expected than that administered to adults, is expected in these days. The president of the pediatricians association, Jakob Maske, however, invited doctors and parents to wait for further indications first, such as that of the independent Stiko commission. “I expect that an indication for children will only come next year, and sooner there will be one for those suffering from serious and chronic diseases,” he said. “The numbers of the contagion also grow in childhood, and with this also the pressure to do something against it. However, politics should not put pressure on parents again ”, he pointed out, reiterating that cases of a severe course of the disease in childhood are very rare.

Coronavirus in Italy and in the world: the news of November 22. LIVE Germany, and in particular the southern and eastern regions, has been hit hard by a new wave of infections that experts attribute, specifically, to a vaccination rate (68%) among the lowest in Western Europe. With this in mind, the Robert Koch Institut (Rki) also signaled the danger of a possible fifth wave, if contacts between people are not reduced and if the internal vaccination campaign does not take off. Germany, currently struggling with the fourth wave of infections from Covid-19, has not yet decided to adopt a national lockdown, as Austria did for example. However, as mentioned, it risks being hit by a further wave of cases. The alarm came from the head of the Robert Koch Institut (Rki), Lothar Wieler. “If the reduction in contacts and the vaccination campaign do not produce a drastic effect, we will also have a fifth wave on the model of the current one”, warned the expert. No to gatherings and large gatherings For some days now, Wieler himself has been insisting on the need to avoid gatherings, large gatherings or celebrations that involve concentrations of people indoors, also urging to reduce contacts, especially in the less affected areas of the country. “In regions where the numbers of infections are still low, we will be able to keep them so with limitations in contacts. When there are many infections, in reality it is already very late, if not too late ”, he specified. “The second thing we need to do now is massively increase vaccinations,” although it is a measure that does not have an effect as quickly as contact restrictions might have. “The effects would be seen three or five weeks later, vaccination works in the medium term. Vaccines are the means to get out of the pandemic ”, underlined the head of the Rki. “But this does not mean that other measures can be completely neglected,” he added.