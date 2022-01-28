Covid, Spain has passed the peak. In Iceland, all restrictions will be removed by mid-March – World

Spain has passed the peak of infections. “All the data indicate” that the peak of the last wave of Covid infections in Spain has “been exceeded”: this is what is claimed by the Iberian health minister, Carolina Darias, in statements to reporters. “We see that the decline is consolidating, we must be cautious to ensure that these data continue along the same lines”, added the minister.

Iceland plans to lift all its restrictions against Covid by mid-March. The premier announced today at a press conference explaining that this will be possible because the “virus has changed and there is good vaccination coverage”. From midnight today the number of people who can participate in a gathering will increase from 10 to 50 people and bars and discos – closed for two weeks – will be able to reopen until midnight like restaurants. Swimming pools, sports halls and ski resorts will also be able to accommodate up to 75% of their maximum capacity (compared to 50% previously) and the social distancing rule will be reduced to one meter instead of two. These measures will be in force until February 24, when the second phase will start: the gatherings will be able to increase up to 200 people while the swimming pools, sports halls and ski facilities will be able to return to 100% normal capacity. By March 14, all restrictions will be lifted provided that no new mutations of the virus are discovered or that pressure on the health system is not increased.

“The number of Covid infections in Germany is increasing but not to the extent that this could happen with the omicron variant. This is because people are scrupulously adhering to the measures and the reduction of contacts. “The president of the Robert Koch Institut, Lothar Wieler, explained at a press conference in Berlin. According to the institute, within 24 hours, 190,148 were registered. new infections (a slight decrease compared to yesterday when there were 203,000) and a weekly incidence of 1,073 per 100,000 inhabitants.

After Denmark, Finland has also decided to downsize some of its measures in the coming days anti-Covid, while the tension on the health system eases despite the wave of Omicron. As of February 1, the limits on low-risk events and activities will be relaxed. “The pressure on hospitals is still high, but the most severe cases are decreasing as are people in intensive care,” Health Minister Hanna Sarkkinen wrote in a Twitter post. The Nordic nation of 5.5 million has maintained some of the lowest infection rates in the European Union during the pandemic, but infections have increased in recent weeks due to the variant. On January 18, the Finnish government had to extend a series of virus containment measures introduced in December, including reduced opening hours for restaurants and bars, as well as limits on gatherings, until mid-February. But starting next month, restaurants will be able to stay open until 9pm, three hours longer than currently allowed, while bars will still have to close at 6pm and stop serving alcohol at 5pm. Last week 52,000 were registered in the country. new cases of Covid-19 compared to 57,000 the week before. Since the start of the pandemic, Finland has recorded 470,665 infections and 1,973 deaths.

India yesterday recorded 251,209 new Covid positives, bringing the total number of infections in the country, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 40 million 620 thousand. There were 627 deaths. According to data from the Ministry of Health, the positivity rate in the country is still 15.88 percent. The states in which the greatest number of cases are concentrated are Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra. The National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), reports that the Omicron variant was detected in 75 percent of the samples checked in January, while the Delta variant is still significantly present in numerous states including Orissa, West Bengal and Maharashtra. Lav Agarwal, a health ministry official, said in a press conference that “the national positivity rate above 10 percent still requires us to observe precautions and not ease restrictions, even though the numbers for the past seven days show that the cases have reached the ceiling“.

The Philippines will reopen to fully vaccinated tourists from more countries starting February 10, also removing the quarantine restrictions. The authorities announced this, almost two years after the closure of the borders to contain the coronavirus. Tour operators from across the archipelago nation, famous for its beaches and diving spots, have been hurt by the decline in international visitors and restrictions on domestic travel. The situation was also aggravated by the typhoon that struck in December, sweeping away resorts, restaurants and bars from the well-known tourist resorts.

First slowdowns of the fifth wave (Omicron variant) of the pandemic in Israel: in the last 24 hours, new infections were 57,653 down compared to the previous days and experts speak of a downward trend. The morbidity rate, compared to about 265,000 tests, is 25.70%. The R factor is also slightly down to 1.05. However, there is still a high number of seriously ill patients which are now 946 as well as the deaths which in the last week have amounted to almost 150.