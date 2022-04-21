Covid, Spain says goodbye to masks after 700 days. But many are cautious: “In some situations we will wear it again”

After 700 days also the Spain abandons the obligation to wear a mask, introduced on May 20 two years ago. From today, the Spaniards will be able to see their faces again even in closed rooms, with some exceptions. It will continue to be mandatory on passenger transport (planes, trains, bus, boats, in the latter case when the distance of 1.5 meters cannot be maintained), but it will not be necessary to wear it along the platforms and in stations; the obligation also remains in the hospitals and in retirement homes, except for inpatient or resident patients when in their rooms, clinics and pharmacies. The Minister of Health, Carolina Dariasrecalled that these are general rules and recommended a responsible use mask for the most vulnerable people – over 60, immunosuppressed, those with pathologies, pregnant women, vulnerable teachers -, in family reunions in the presence of fragile people and in crowded events, such as concerts And matcheswhen it is not possible to maintain a safe distance.

But the government’s decision is not shared by everyone. Inés, fictional name, 80 years old, drags his small colored trolley while he greets the greengrocer near his house: he keeps the mask well worn. “Removing the masks seems a bit hasty to me,” she says. It would have been better for the woman to wait a few more weeks after the Easter holidays. “I take it easy, because so many people have traveled these days, and I want to see the consequences,” she explains as she heads home.

The new rules are being taken with a lot caution by Spanish citizens. According to a flash survey carried out by the agency 40dB for El País and the Cadena Sermore than half of the Spaniards consider this measure is hasty: 54.2 percent say it is too early, 28.2 percent believe it is the right time, while 10.2 percent believe it is too late. Of the 500 people surveyed, 70 percent believe it “quite or very likely” that they will continue to use the face mask shopsas well as in cinemain the theaters or in museums. 62.5 percent say they will still use it in gyms and in centers sportsmenas well as in barin the restaurantsto the Work.

Today, in most businesses in the capital, employees continue to use the mask, while customers keep it under their chin if they don’t wear it. Joan Franco is the owner of the cafeteria Healthy Artin the Madrid neighborhood of Retiro. Two are running the small bar and both are wearing the FFP2 mask. “We decided to continue using it out of respect for those who don’t want to take it off,” she explains, while preparing a couple of macchiato coffees. She also does it for a matter of personal safety and that of others: “You never know if there is any client who has any pathology or a respiratory problem “. Many continue to use it also outside, although the obligation was abolished last February.

The BOE states that in the workplace the use of the mask will not be mandatory. However, occupational safety and prevention managers will be able to determine whether it will be necessary to continue to use it within the company and how, or whether it will be left to employees freedom of choice. Emmanuel, who prefers not to mention his surname, began his work day without a mask for the first time in two years. She works out in the gym Shot Urban Gymin the Ibiza neighborhood of the capital, where he deals with the management of the center and some training sessions. Management has given workers freedom that they can choose whether to wear it or not. “I can finally take it off when I teach. Lately it was a constant conflict, because I had to tell everyone to wear it well and not to forget it, ”he says. On Wednesday morning she gave the first Cross Hiit lesson of the day: “Half the people used it, half didn’t. Even in the gym there are those who do and those who do not ”, she explains, pointing to a group of customers in the fitness room.

Minister Darias announced that even in the schools it will no longer be mandatory to wear a mask, either during recess or in the classrooms. This measure was anticipated by the Catalan government, which decided to eliminate the obligation as of this Tuesday in all primary and secondary school classes (from 6 to 16 years). Martina11 years old, studies a Mataró, a Catalan city about 30 kilometers from Barcelona. She says she went to school wearing a mask but then, during class, she took it off. “This decision is positive and negative. During the Easter holidays many have traveled and maybe they have infected. But I’m happy because we can finally see our smiles, and then we breathe better, ”she says in a voice message. Also Ditmas, 9 years old, studies in Mataró. For him the most important aspect is finally seeing people’s faces: “There is an educator I had never seen without a mask, and I finally met her today”, he enthuses on the phone.

Lorena Navarroprofessor of science in a secondary school of Corbera de Llobregat, forty minutes from the Catalan capital, was surprised because almost half of her pupils continued to wear it. “A pupil got up because she had to exhibit in front of the class and before she did she said ‘I put on a mask because I’m ashamed and I have so many pimples’”, she explains. For her, some students’ self-esteem and insecurity will be an obstacle in deciding whether to take it off or not. With the entry into force of this rule, Spain takes a step forward in the battle against coronavirus. Last March, the Ministry of Health had already announced a relaxation of restrictions, with the stop at quarantines and a new system for counting infections. Today, however, the most important and most awaited measure comes into force, now shared by most European countries. In Italy, however, there is still no certain date on the end of the obligation, which could arrive on May 1, according to what was anticipated by the Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa.

According to data published this Tuesday by the Spanish Ministry of Health, the first after Easter holidaysthere was an increase in infections and hospitalizations: Tuesday were 5,635 patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in Spain, 15% more than the week before. However, admissions to intensive care are decreasing, which are 345, 23 less than seven days before. The cumulative incidence at 14 days is 505.8 cases per 100,000 population. With a vaccination coverage of 92%, the Spanish government hopes there is no need to step back. However, Darias said in an interview with El País last Saturday, which is ready to do so if necessary: ​​”One of the lessons of this pandemic is that we must be prepared to face the threats of the present but also those of the future. The government, with the autonomous communities and the experts, is not letting its guard down, it is addressing the necessary measures based on the current situation, ”she explained.